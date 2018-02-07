Retailers to government: Let NFA import rice

The Philippines must import rice soon to avert spikes in the price of the staple and prevent unscrupulous traders from taking advantage of the diminishing stockpile of the National Food Authority (NFA), local rice retailers said on Wednesday.

Grains Retailers’ Confederation of the Philippines Inc. (Grecon) appealed to the NFA Council (NFAC) to immediately approve the proposal of the NFA to import 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to boost its buffer stock. Currently, the NFA has a total inventory of 1.2 million 50-kilogram (kg) bags, equivalent to two days of the country’s total rice consumption.

“We made a resolution addressed to the NFAC urging them to act immediately on the request of the NFA for the importation of 250,000 MT,” Grecon National President Jaime O. Magbanua told reporters in a news briefing in Quezon City on February 7.

“We are asking the NFAC to reconsider so that affordable rice would continue to be available,” Magbanua added.

Magbanua said the price of commercial rice rose by P2 to P3 per kg in recent days due to the high farm-gate price of local paddy.

Once the NFA’s stockpile is completely depleted, he said local rice prices could go up further as 10 million Filipinos would have no other recourse but to purchase the commercial variant.

This, he added, could cause the price of commercial rice to go up by P5 per kg in the coming weeks.

“The poorest of the poor depend on NFA rice. Because they cannot buy it anymore, they will buy commercial rice. Going by the law of supply and demand, the price of commercial rice would surely increase,” Magbanua added.

The Grecon chief said consumers would have to shoulder the burden of any increases in rice sold by traders. “We have no choice but to pass on the additional cost of rice to consumers.”

NFA Administrator Jason L.Y. Aquino said the state-run food agency has suspended its distribution of rice to almost all retailers across the country due to the depletion of its stockpile.

Aquino added the remaining stocks of NFA are reserved for the needs of calamity-prone areas and rice requirement of island municipalities and provinces.

Because of this, he said the NFA slashed its daily rice withdrawal to 34,000 50-kg bags, from 64,000 50-kilogram bags. At this rate, Aquino said its current stockpile will last for 35 days.

“Our average market participation is 10 percent of the daily consumption of the country, which translates to 640,000 50-kg bags. Now, we are just releasing 34,000 bags in the market because our stocks are depleted,” he said.

“Plus, there is the activity of Mayon Volcano in Region 5 and we cannot reduce our supply of NFA rice in island provinces and municipalities, like Batanes, because 60 [percent] to 80 percent of their supply comes from the NFA. Aside from that other government agencies are making advanced orders in anticipation of calamities,” he added.

Aquino pointed out, however, that there is no rice shortage in the Philippines as the country’s total inventory is enough for 88 days. Stocks held by commercial warehouses and households would be good for 34 days and 52 days, respectively.

He also said the agency was not able to beef up its buffer stock through local palay procurement as the prevailing farm-gate prices, ranging from P19 to P19.50 per kg, are higher than the NFA’s buying price of P17 per kg.