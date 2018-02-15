Remote, off-grid island powered through solar energy

TeaM Energy Foundation (Tefi) Executive Director Ricky de Castro (in photo, third from left), together with Mayor Arnold Celeste of Bolinao, Pangasinan (left), pose in front of the solar-battery charging station in Silaki Island, Bolinao, Pangasinan, at the recent switch-on ceremony.

The 6.4-kilowatt charging station is being utilized by the residents of Silaki Island to charge their car batteries to power the lights and small appliances in their homes.

Prior to the installation of the solar-battery charging station, the residents used to take a boat ride to the mainland to get their car batteries charged.

The solar-battery charging station was built through the efforts and partnership of Tefi, Electronic Life Technology, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (Panelco), and the local government of Bolinao.

Also present at the switch-on ceremony are (second from left) Yang Hee Won, president, ELT; Grace Yeneza and Fely Arriola, ADB Energy for All Initiative; Tomas Camelo, ADB Youth for Asia; Engr. Fredericto Aquino, area manager, Panelco; Dianne Maningding, program manager, Tefi; and Gigi Quimson, ADB Energy for All Initiative.