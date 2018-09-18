Remittances grow 5%, as peso hits 2005 low

MONEY sent home by Filipino migrant workers in July picked up its pace from the decline in June this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday, as overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) based in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany sent more dollars during the month.

The report on the slight uptick —5 percent—comes as analysts said the remittances that usually become more copious in the last quarter of the year are seen to provide the break badly needed to arrest the slide of the battered peso.

The peso has been caught in the maelstrom engulfing emerging-market assets with the currency among the biggest losers in Asia this year, dropping almost 8 percent. Remittances, which totaled $28 billion last year, are the nation’s largest source of foreign exchange after exports.

Data from the Central Bank showed cash remittances from OFWs coursed through banks hit $2.4 billion in July this year—up from the $2.36 billion in the previous month and the $2.28 billion in the same month last year.

In terms of growth, cash remittances grew 5 percent in July 2018 compared to the volume of cash remittances in July 2017. This is a recovery from the 4.5-percent decline in remittances seen in June.

More than 10 million overseas Filipinos are preparing to send record amounts of money home for the Christmas and New Year holidays—a period when remittances pick up—with analysts from MUFG Bank Ltd. and Standard Chartered Plc. saying those funds will help ease pressure on the currency.

The peso, which on Monday sank to a 2005-low of 54.19 per dollar, strengthened in the fourth quarter last year and in every December in the past four years. Since 2009 the highest monthly remittances value was in every December, and last year’s $2.7 billion inflow in the month was the largest ever, according to Central Bank data.

“The peso may see some support due to the dollar strength seen losing momentum toward the year-end and a seasonal pickup in remittances,” said Teppei Ino, an analyst at MUFG Bank in Singapore. The bank forecast the currency to trade at 53.75 per dollar by the end of the year.

Still below projection

The July remittance growth brought the average expansion of remittances in the first seven months of the year to 3 percent. While this is an improvement from the average growth in the previous month, it is still below the government’s 4-percent remittance growth projection for 2018.

This means that remittances should consistently be growing by at least about 5.4 percent in the next five months to reach this projection. The average growth of remittances in the January-to-July period last year was at 5 percent.

The BSP said that, by country source, the primary contributors to the growth in cash remittances for the month were the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany—more than compensating for the remittances coming in from the Middle East.

In June the Central Bank attributed the decline in remittances to lower cash remittances from previous remittance-heavy countries, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Repatriation

Officials said the OFW repatriation program of the government “may have partly affected the remittance flows for the month.” During the first two months of 2018, a total of 4,149 OFWs were repatriated from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Still, for the first seven months of the year, the BSP said more than 79 percent of the total cash remittances came from the following countries: the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Japan, UK, Qatar, Canada, Germany and Hong Kong.

In terms of deployment, cash remittances sent by land-based workers grew 4.5 percent to $1.9 billion during the month while those from sea-based workers expanded by 7.8 percent to $511 million.

Personal remittances, meanwhile, or remittances measured in both cash and in kind, reached $2.7 billion in July, up by 4.5 percent from the same month last year.

In 2017 remittances to the Philippines accounted for 10 percent of gross domestic product and 8.3 percent of gross national income.

Typhoon Mangkhut

There would be little impact from Typhoon Mangkhut on the peso, with US tariffs and other news driving the currency more this week, said Irene Cheung, foreign-exchange strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. Local data, such as July remittances and August balance of payments, are also watched by traders and investors, she said.

On Saturday the typhoon tore across the Philippines’s northern island, killing more than 50 people, many of them in landslides, according to the government.

Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. on Monday said the Central Bank is committed to continue with strong monetary actions to secure the 2019 inflation target and also to prevent excessive peso volatility. He has delivered 100 basis points of rate increases since May and has also reactivated a hedging program to support the peso.

“Given the bearish emerging-markets environment and near-term external risks around trade tariffs, we are neutral on the peso, but remain relatively optimistic on the currency’s prospects in coming months,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts Jonathan Sequeira, Danny Suwanapruti and Andrew Tilton said in a September 10 note.

They said the peso is still about 10 percent undervalued relative to its fair value of 49 per dollar, according to the bank’s GSDEER model, which takes productivity and terms of trade differentials into account.

Remittances probably rose 5.1 percent in July from a year earlier, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, ahead of data due on Monday. Growth was 2.7 percent in the first six months of the year.

Brief rally?

Any relief rally in the peso could be brief as investors remain cautious over the nation’s worsening current-account deficit. The shortfall was $3.1 billion in the first half of the year, matching the Central Bank’s forecast for the full year.

“The nation’s current-account deficit is unlikely to turn to a surplus anytime soon, and that’s making it hard to expect an appreciation trend for the peso,” Ino said.

The prospect for more interest-rate increases by the Central Bank could also support the currency. ING Groep NV and Capital Economics Ltd. were among those predicting a rate hike this month. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has delivered 100 basis points of rate increases since May, including a 50-basis-point hike just in August.

The Central Bank plans to use some of those remittances to gradually bolster its foreign-exchange reserves, Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo has said.

“We expect some recovery in the peso ahead of year-end, driven by a seasonal pickup in remittances,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South Asia FX research at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “Monetary policy has also turned more supportive. Any recovery is only likely to be temporary.”

Standard Chartered expects the peso to recover to 53 per dollar at year-end.