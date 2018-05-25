Religious paintings, Tabuena artworks take spotlight at Casa de Memoria auction

Casa de Memoria celebrated its second anniversary with a special auction, putting up for bid, and into the hands of celebrated and novice collectors, art pieces, antique furniture, and ivory sculptures.

Religious paintings, which include an 18th century portrait of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a 19th century painting of the holy family with a child St. John the Baptist, and a 19th century oil painting on wood of the Annunciation with God the Father, were some of the items that received heavy bids from in-house guests, phone bids, and absent bids.

The three-piece untitled portraits of a man and a two-piece untitled drawing of a mother and child by Filipino artist Romeo VillalbaTabuena were some of the most-anticipated pieces prior to the auction and were all sold.

“This has been a very exciting moment to mark our second anniversary. It also shows that the Philippine market is just as excited and always on the lookout for these rare pieces and even rarer opportunity to acquire it,” said Camille Lhuillier, Casa de Memoria marketing manager.

The Casa de Memoria 2nd Anniversary Auction was graced with a healthy mix of seasoned collectors and first-time buyers, with the latter excitedly bidding on timeless jewelry and pocket watches.

Part of the proceeds of the recent auction will benefit Balikatang Thalassemia (Ba-Tha), the beneficiary of choice by Casa de Memoria ambassadress Heart Evangelista-Escudero.