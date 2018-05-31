Rehabilitated Virac Airport terminal set to open June 1

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) is set to inaugurate the newly rehabilitated passenger terminal building of the Virac Airport on June 1.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, together with DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Manuel Antonio Tamayo and Caap Director General Jim Sydiongco, will lead the inauguration.

The terminal rehabilitation project began in January 2016, and it involved turning the old design of the passenger terminal building into a modern structure.

The P39-million project, whose initial completion date was on July 20, 2016, was suspended on May 23, 2016, after additional retrofitting works were considered necessary to provide stability for the old structure originally built in 1963. It was suspended once again in December 2016 due to damages brought by Typhoon Nina.

The government spent P4.5 million more in repairs on the passenger terminal building.

The rehabilitation project was finally completed on May 14, 2018.

“When President Duterte appointed us in his Cabinet, he gave us one important directive: ensure that we make the Filipino comfortable. That is why we continue to build, build and build. We build to enhance mobility and connectivity, not just to improve movement of transportation of people and goods, nor just to improve travel. We do this to enhance the Filipino’s way of life,” Tugade said.

After the inauguration, the rehabilitated passenger terminal building will increase its capacity from 100 passengers to 300 passengers. The ground floor and second floor pre-departure areas have been expanded, and the arrival area in the ground floor has also been rehabilitated.

Rep. Cesar V. Sarmiento of the Lone District of Catanduanes, Gov. Joseph Cua and Virac Mayor Samuel Laynes are also expected to grace the inauguration, with representatives from the local governments of Catanduanes and Virac.

Virac Airport is the only airport serving the island province of Catanduanes. It started its operations in 1946 as a feeder airport with its first commercial flight landing in 1947.

On October 27, 2013, Cebu Pacific launched the first Airbus flight to Virac and its Manila-Virac-Manila route every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. In December 2017 Philippine Airlines launched its Clark-Virac-Clark route every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.