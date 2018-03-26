Reform bills face delay as senators turn judges

In October 2017 the Philippine Senate—then still saddled with deliberations on the 2018 budget bill and the first package of tax reforms in two decades‚ suddenly found itself struggling to adjust its legislative calendar for a non-lawmaking task: the looming impeachment of the chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Andres Bautista.

Bautista’s case had jolted an entire nation after his estranged wife accused him of amassing unexplained wealth and possibly engaging in money laundering.

Senators were anxious over what that meant, not because they liked or hated Bautista, but simply because an impeachment trial at that point would impose a heavy burden on them.

Still, Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III then gave this assurance in an interview with the BusinessMirror: “We will find time [for the impeachment trial],” adding, “it is part of our job” under the Constitution. Fortunately for the Senate, that burden soon passed after Bautista resigned.

These days, the Senate finds itself yet again in a similar situation, as the House of Representatives voted, just before Congress went on a six-week break on March 22, to approve the Justice Committee’s report impeaching Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno. That means the Articles of Impeachment against Sereno—appointed in 2012 by then-President Benigno S. Aquino III as the first woman chief justice ever and the youngest at 52—will be transmitted to the Senate when sessions resume on May 14.

However, despite their willingness to bear the constitutional duty to try Sereno, the senators have to reckon with a crowded calendar and, per the timeline estimated by Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III, the earliest the Senate can convene as an impeachment court is early August, right after the President delivers his second State of the Nation Address (Sona). That’s because when Congress resumes session in May, it will soon go into recess again on June 2, following the scheduled sine die adjournment, returning only in the last week of July for the third regular session.

‘Tasks competing for same hours available’

This time around, Pimentel is certain Sereno’s impeachment trial “will affect legislative work because these two tasks will be competing for the same hours available in a day.”

According to Sotto, “all economic bills [will be affected].”

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto agreed, telling the BusinessMirror that the upcoming impeachment court hearings, where all 23 senators sit as judges, “will take away time for legislation.”

To be sure, the period from August to December 2018 spells a crowded calendar for senators. Right after President Duterte delivers his Sona in July, the Executive will transmit to Congress the proposed budget for 2019, and usually, lawmakers deliberate on the money measure until just before the Christmas break.

When the Senate convened as an impeachment court to try then-Chief Justice Renato C. Corona on January 16, 2012, the budget bill had been passed already, so that burden wasn’t theirs then—it is now.

It is not just the proposed 2019 General Appropriations Act that senators have to tackle this year: Their calendar is also crammed with work on the so-called TRAIN 2, or the second part of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion program. And then, there is the continuing work on constitutional change to accommodate the Duterte administration’s push toward federalism.

Further complicating the senators’ schedules, the deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy for the May 2019 midterm elections is in October, which means the reelectionists among them will need to split their attention between legislative work and political networking.

While the Corona trial was also conducted in the context of a looming midterm election (2013), that trial took place early in the year (January-May). A Sereno trial in the last five months of 2018, on the eve of the 2019 midterm polls, could pose more difficulties to senators.

TRAIN 2, BBL, universal health care

Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, who, as Ways and Means Committee chairman, spearheaded deliberations on the first package of tax reforms, is expected to be among the busiest at about the same time that a Sereno trial will be held, as he

takes on TRAIN 2. “Inevitably, an impeachment will eat into the Senate’s time and affect the pace of legislation,” Angara told the BusinessMirror.

Nonetheless, Angara said he expected the Senate “to prioritize the BBL, or Bangsamoro basic law, the universal health-care amendments and the tax amnesty, among others.”

The tax-amnesty program is part of the package of tax reforms. A General Amnesty is embodied in the Senate version, with Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon submitting two other proposals: amendments to the law requiring Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth of the bank-secrecy law.

Besides the tax package, Angara’s wish to include in the Senate’s priorities the amendments to universal health care resonate with his colleague in the same bloc of “third force” senators, Joseph Victor G. Ejercito.

Ejercito is quite anxious about the impact of having the Senate working on two fronts—conducting the trial and passing key legislation.

Ejercito admitted to the BusinessMirror he is “worried that vital pieces of legislation that I am working on, such as the bill on universal health-care program and the creation of a Department of Housing and Urban Development will be delayed.”

The senator added: “These measures are landmark pieces of legislation that will surely improve the lives of people, than the impending impeachment.”

The universal health-care amendments counterpart bill had hurdled third-reading approval in the House, and the Senate is targeting its passage by the fourth quarter of 2018. Ejercito’s Health Committee had recently conducted a hearing on March 1.

As for the bill creating a Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Senate is eyeing third-quarter approval. Its counterpart bill in the House of Representatives was approved on third reading in February 2018.

The Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, had likewise lined up economic-reform measures for committee hearing and plenary consideration, including the proposed Public Services Act (PSA).

Gatchalian’s committee reported both the PSA and Open Access bills. They were already sponsored for plenary deliberations and will be up for interpellation when regular sessions resume, during which Gatchalian is also scheduled to sponsor for plenary approval the proposed Philippine Rise Development Authority.

Sen. Juan Miguel F. Zubiri is, likewise, quite worried, not just about the impact of an impeachment trial on the Senate’s work on purely economic bills. To him, the bigger concern is ensuring passage of BBL, which he sees as key to ensuring peace and sustainable development in Mindanao.

Zubiri voiced concern that the five-month siege of Marawi has dealt much damage and traumatized people, and underscored the need to build people’s confidence that the government will never abandon them, even as terror groups continue to exploit fresh resentments to enlist recruits for future operations.

“I believe that the Senate should prioritize the passage of the Bangsamoro basic law, as the cost of war outweighs any other legislation in the agenda. We can’t afford another Marawi in Mindanao or in any other area of the country for that matter,” Zubiri said in an interview.

He asserts that “the passage of the BBL is part of the last steps of the final peace agreement with the largest rebel group in the country. That should be the priority,” added Zubiri, who hails from Bukidnon down south.

For his part, Sen. Gregorio B. Honasan II acknowledges the Sereno trial might pose a problem time-wise, but added, “not if we develop a better sense of time management and priorities.”

‘We just have to work more’

Sen. Francis G. Escudero is of a similar view. “It [Sereno impeachment trial] may [delay legislation], but it’s workable; [it] just means we have to work more.”

Among the current crop of senators, Pimentel, Sotto, Recto, Escudero and Honasan had also been senator-judges in the 2012 trial of Corona, and would expectedly have more experience in juggling time and attention between the impeachment court and their regular sessions in the afternoons.

Besides these five, the other incumbents who were also senator-judges during the Corona trial are: Loren B. Legarda, Panfilo N. Lacson Sr., Drilon, Antonio F. Trillanes IV and Francis N. Pangilinan.

They could conceivably be expected as well to be adept at dividing the time between the work of legislating and of serving as judge.

15 economic bills pending

To say the Senate’s legislative plate is full is an understatement. At their last meeting on March 13 to tackle their common legislative agenda with the House, the senators looked at a mind-boggling list of 39 measures, of which 15 are economic bills. Besides these, the BBL, the Fair Election Act, federalism and Charter change are also major pieces of legislation that could require much time and deliberations.

Besides the second tranche of tax reforms that include the amnesty, and the bill for a Department of Housing and Urban Development, among the major economic bills that the Senate has included on its agenda this year are:

■ Corporation Code of the Philippines;

■ Agricultural Land Conversion Ban Act;

■ Agrarian and Agricultural Credit Condonation Act;

■ Rightsizing the National Government Act;

■ National Transport Act;

■ Security of Tenure Act (End to endo);

■ Amendments to the Agricultural Tariffication Act;

■ Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act;

■ National Land Use Act;

■Allowable Recoverable System Loss Act; and

■ Amendments to the Social Security Act;

Congress has committed to the Executive, through the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac), to also give priority to the Budget Reform Act and the Amendments to the build-operate-transfer law and strengthening the public-private partnership.

Will the Senate be spared the burden of convening an impeachment court by resignation—as in the case of the Comelec’s Bautista and then-Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez, who also quit before she could be tried? From Sereno’s consistent hardline rejection of calls for her to step down, apparently not. Senators will just have to bite the bullet and buckle down to work, however long and hard that might be.