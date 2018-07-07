Red Lions kick off title bid vs. Altas

SAN BEDA University begins its bid to extend its reign when the Red Lions clash with host University of Perpetual Help Altas, while last year’s runner-up Lyceum of the Philippines University tackles San Sebastian College at the start today of the 94th National Collegiate Athletic Association senior basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Red Lions are the consensus favorites after keeping the core of the team that won back-to-back championships headed by Robert Bolick, Javee Mocon and last year’s Finals Most Valuable Player Donald Tankoua of Cameroon while acquiring blue-chip rookie recruit Even Nelle from its San Beda-Taytay high-school team to further boost an already loaded roster.

Gone are Davon Potts and Cameroon’s Arnaud Germain Noah, who was replaced by the taller Toba Eugene of Nigeria.

Clint Doliguez, Franz Abuda, Jose Mari Presbitero, AC Soberano, Ranbill Tongco, Jerimer Cabanag and Calvin Oftana are among the players who made the roster this season for San Beda, which has made the finals for 12 straight seasons, winning 10 of them.

San Beda Coach Boyet Fernandez, however, stressed the league is balanced and anyone can beat anyone.

“Yes, we have experience and we’re almost intact. But I still think it will be tough this season because teams have beefed up,” Fernandez said.

San Beda will tackle at 2 p.m. a Perpetual Help team that tapped Coach Frankie Lim, who steered the Red Lions to four championships more than a decade ago, while Lyceum tangles with San Sebastian at 4 p.m.

A 12 noon opening ceremony will precede the games, which will be shown at ABS-CBN Sports and Action live.

NCAA President Anthony Tamayo of season host Perpetual Help bared the schedule of the “NCAA on Tour” set on July 12 at the Jose Rizal University Gym, July 19 at the Arellano University Gym, July 26 at the Emilio Aguinaldo College Gym, August 2 at the Letran-Calamba Gym and August 9 at Perpetual Help Gym.

“For the second straight year, we will be bringing our NCAA games straight to the students with our “NCAA on Tour,” Tamayo said.

Arturo “Bai” Cristobal is the basketball commissioner. He tapped referees from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

NCAA Management Committee chairman Frank Gusi also of Perpetual Help said this year’s theme is “NCAA Season 94: UnParalleled Heights in Sports Development.”