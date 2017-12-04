Recto: Senate’s TRAIN version to correct B.I.R. overreach, ease tax-payment procedure

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto on Monday said the Senate-favored version of the Palace-backed Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) bill will not only slash income tax rates, “but also the red tape in paying them.”

Recto confirmed the Senate action can be found in several amendments to the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), which, once implemented, would relieve taxpayers of the “cumbersome and complicated” procedures in paying taxes.

He explained that simplified taxpaying is an important component of tax reform.

“Cutting the rates must go hand in hand with cutting the number of requirements,” Recto said in sponsoring the TRAIN bill amendments.

As approved by the Senate, he noted that the 12-page Income Tax Return [ITR] for individuals and the eight-page ITR for corporations will be reduced to two pages, adding that information to be supplied in the two-page ITR shall be limited to: personal profile and information; gross sales, receipts or income from compensation for services rendered, conduct of trade or business or the exercise of a profession, except income subject to final tax, as provided under this code; allowable deductions under this code; and, taxable income as defined in Section 31 of the NIRC.

On Recto’s recommendation, the Senate, likewise, moved to reduce the frequency of tax filings, with the percentage tax and value-added tax (VAT) to be filed quarterly from the current monthly scheme.

The senator explained that a small business has to undertake 36 tax-related transactions annually. “Because of complicated tax rules, a small trader has to put in his payroll an employee, whose sole job is to liaise with the BIR [Bureao of Internal Revenue],” he noted.

Another Recto amendment adopted by the Senate, once enacted into law, will reduce withholding tax rates to not more than 10 percent, from the current maximum of 32 percent. “We are correcting this BIR overreach. Sobra minsan ang withholding tax. They’re dipping too deep inside the taxpayer’s pocket,” the senator said. He added that the Senate also thumbed down a Department of Finance proposal to electronically link cash machines of small businesses like sari-sari (community) stores and carinderias (small eateries) to the main servers of the BIR.

“Under our proposal, the issuance of electronic receipt and electronic sales reporting will be limited to export enterprises and taxpayers under the BIR’s Large Taxpayers Service,” Recto said. “If your store is in a far-flung barrio, how will you install a computer hooked up to the BIR?” the senator wondered.

He added that “passing these ease-in-tax payment provisions will not only eliminate red tape, but reduce graft opportunities that come when discretionary wiggle room is granted to revenue officers.”

Recto asserted that “many taxpayers are willing to pay their dues, if only revenue processes are short and simple.”

He noted that “steep penalties, high fines, short compliance period and arbitrary levying of surcharges” should be reviewed and tempered, as these prevent individuals from coming forward to comply.