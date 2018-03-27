Recount on for Marcos, Leni votes

IT’S all systems go for the recount of votes on the electoral protest filed by former Sen. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. against Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo.

On Tuesday mediamen were toured by Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) Clerk of Court and Supreme Court (SC) en banc Clerk of Court lawyer Edgar Aricheta at the fifth floor of the SC-Court of Appeals Building on Padre Faura in Manila, where the revision of votes will be conducted.

Lawyer Jose Lemuel Arenas, Adhoc PET member, described the revision as the process of verifying the ballots, recounting the votes of the parties and recording the objections or claims of the parties.

The revision would cover a total of 5,418 clustered precincts covering three pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

These provinces were chosen by Marcos as the best provinces where he could prove the irregularities he cited in his poll protest.

Arenas said three revisors would be assigned per table, which will be composed of the head revisor (employee of PET), protestant’s revisor and protestee’s revisor.

The revisors will not be allowed to bring in their personal belongings, including their mobile phones, inside the venue. The PET has provided a locker for their belongings.

The recount will commence from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with two 15-minute breaks and a one-hour lunch break. It will run from Monday to Friday.

Arenas said the time limit per ballot box with less than 300 votes will be 5.5 hours, while for 300-700 votes will be 8.25 hours, and for more than 700 votes, it will be 11 hours.

Arenas added the PET is currently holding some 1,400 ballot boxes from Camarines Sur, one of Marcos’s chosen pilot provinces for the recount.

Arenas said that other ballot boxes are currently with the Commission on Elections, due to storage issues.

Once the recount on the first 1,400 ballot boxes is done, the PET will receive the other ballot boxes from Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

For her part, Atty. Ma. Carina Cunanan, member of the PET AdHoc committee, said some 213 personnel will come in per day during the recount.

These include 60 employees of the tribunal, psychometricians, lawyers and representatives of both parties, and the revisors.

The revisors are part of the tribunal’s committee tasked to examine the

contested ballots.

On the other hand, Cunanan said the venue will be secured by members of the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Police Security Protection Group and PET guards.

She added that closed-circuit television cameras were installed around the recount venue and the storage area for security purposes. It can be recalled that the recount was initially set in February but was later reset to March 19.

Earlier, both camps agreed to withdraw all the motions they had filed before the PET in order to proceed with the recount.

In his election protest, Marcos claimed that he was a victim of massive fraud during the 2016 elections.

Marcos is protesting the results from 132,446 precincts in 39,221 clusters, covering 27 provinces and cities.

Robredo won the vice presidential race in the May 2016 polls with 14,418,817 votes, or 263,473 more than Marcos’s 14,155,344 votes.