Recent public apologies expose the don’ts of asking for forgiveness

LAST week’s newsmakers showed us that an apology is a double-edged sword. Done right, the apology digs the hatchet a nice grave. Done the same way as they did, it etches the offender’s name on tombstone.

Take the members of Gilas Pilipinas during last week’s infamous “basketbrawl,” for example. What was supposed to be a regular Monday night viewing of basketball for fans turned out to be a case study of Murphy’s Law for everyone else worldwide, as everything that can go wrong did go wrong between the national basketball teams of the Philippines and Australia during their Fiba World Cup qualifier showdown.

Days of tension between the two squads reached a boiling point during the third quarter, as the game erupted into an all-out brawl involving players, coaches and spectators. There are a million options to choose from in picking the event’s most humiliating moment, but the nadir may be the curious decision of former Gilas star Marc Pingris to snap a group selfie amid the fracas.

“Actually pauwi na ako and gusto ko lang may picture ako sa kanila,” Pingris told sports web site Spin.ph following the incident, before offering an apology of sorts for his action. “Kung mali ako, sorry sa lahat ng nagalit, pero sa tingin ko walang masama sa ginawa ko.”

According to Lolly Daskal, president and CEO of global leadership consultancy firm Lead from Within, “minimizing” one’s mistake takes off the wheels of any apology.

“When you downplay your hurtful actions, you send a message that the effects of your behavior on others aren’t important to you. It’s disrespectful not only to the people you’ve harmed but to everyone around you, and it makes you appear manipulative,” Daskal wrote in an article for Inc.com, titled “The Right and Wrong Way to Apologize and Why It Matters.”

Minimizing is just one of the mistakes in asking for forgiveness that she cited. Opposite to it, Daskal said a proper apology contains acknowledgment and acceptance, that the most sincere kind is itself a demonstration that one is taking responsibility for his or her actions.

Pingris has since come to his senses and issued a more substantial apology days after the incident. On an Instagram post, the 36-year-old forward wrote that he realized the timing of his selfie was “inappropriate.”

“This unfortunate incident has taught me a valuable life lesson, particularly on the need to be circumspect in such situations. [I] will do my best to conduct myself better, especially in my support of the Gilas Pilipinas National Team,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, not all apologies matured the same way as Pingris. Gilas scorer Terrence Romeo issued a public statement, as well, complete with a “sorry,” but not without reiterating his initial, much-criticized stance to stick by his Gilas teammates no matter the cost. “Buong puso po akong humihingi ng kapatawaran sa lahat ng Pilipino, mga kabataan at sa mga ibang lahi na sumosuporta sa Gilas. Taos puso rin akong humihingi ng pasensya sa lahat ng Australians at sa mga players nila,” Romeo said in a statement posted on his social-media accounts, adding (unfortunately): “Para sa akin, ’yan [joining the brawl] ’yung tama at paninindigan ko habang buhay. ’Yan din ang ituturo ko sa anak ko. Kahit anong mangyari, ’wag mo iiwan ang kapatid, kaibigan at ang family mo sa oras ng kagipitan.”

This apology red flag in Daskal’s story is an example of justification. She wrote that when one claims that different standards apply in a particular situation, or making any other excuse while making an apology only makes one “look worse.”

The same idea applied to the poor apology issued by another controversial figure last week: young television personality Jameson Blake. The Hashtag member drew flak from netizens after asking any willing graphic designer to make a cover photo or banner for his social-media accounts in exchange for a “shout out.”

Blake issued an apology to “all graphic designers” a day after the incident, maintaining he’s not trying to degrade their work and that he knows graphic designing isn’t an easy job. That statement would’ve sufficed, but Blake went on to justify his soliciting by saying he didn’t obligate anyone to do it.

“It was just a favor. Probably a shout out would have done nothing but I could have returned the favor by promoting the artwork,” wrote Blake, who has around 340,000 Twitter followers. “Promoting in ways for the artwork to be known & exposed and you never know, people would actually like it. But if that’s not the case, just simply ignore [my] tweet. Once again, I’m sorry and have no intention to look down on graphic designers and their artwork.”

Too chatty for the work of a five-letter word, noh?