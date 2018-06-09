Real people tapped for #NoRules campaign

I WAS lucky to have been part of Klook’s launch in the Philippines, where they sent celebrities and influencers to different parts of the region. The launch, dubbed #GetKlookd, simultaneously took place in four locations: Palawan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

Klook is Asia’s largest in-destination services booking platform, which offers travelers a simple way to book and enjoy over 40,000 popular attractions, local experiences and services around the world.

Founded in 2014 Klook has been recognized by globally renowned media and award-giving bodies, including Forbes, Deloitte Fast Technology, Wall Street Journal, CNBC and many others. Klook’s mobile app was awarded Best of the Year by both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and has been featured over 100 times as the go-to app for trip-planning.

Klook has an excellent selection of activities and attractions in Asia, which can be booked seamlessly through paperless ticketing. Klook seeks to transform the travel activities space in Asia by bringing together quality operators and making their services available on a single platform. For example, if you’re going to Hong Kong, all you need to do is go to the Klook app to look for good deals on communication devices (pocket Wi-Fi and SIM cards), meals, attractions and transportation.

Klook is the first to enable instant ticketing to some of the most popular attractions in Asia. You can book within a matter of seconds and travelers can show up with no more queuing or printing vouchers. These features are all seamlessly synced with Klook Mobile, Asia’s first travel activities booking app. It’s really so easy. For instance, if you book a pocket Wi-Fi rental from here, you’d need to make a bank deposit for payment. But with Klook, you just book and pick up the device from the airport in your destination. During my last travel, it just took me 10 minutes to get the tickets that we booked via Klook.

This summer, Klook’s campaign features real and authentic people, a first of its kind in the country. Klook followers on Facebook were encouraged to share their most adventurous travel photos that truly show how they travel with #NoRules. The best photos were chosen to win Klook travel credits and were featured in the brand’s takeover of one of Edsa’s biggest LED billboards.

Until June 15, commuters who catch the billboard will stand a chance to win a trip for two to Osaka, Japan, and visit Universal Studios. All they have to do is spot the secret word that will flash onscreen and enter the code at bit.ly/2sm82IA. You may check out the complete details of this contest at bit.ly/2xDg2K6.

If you haven’t tried Klook yet, then now’s the time. Get P200 off your first travel experience with Klook when you use the promo code <NORULES200>.

In another development, Klook has selected Adyen as its payments partner in Asia Pacific. With the partnership in place, the Hong Kong-based activities booking company now offers travelers in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia their preferred payment methods.

These include local payment options like Dragonpay in the Philippines, which helps Klook users to make over-the-counter payments for online transactions.

