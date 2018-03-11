Rakrakan Festival 2018: Rediscovering oneness in OPM

IN the thick of summer heat, fireworks started to trickle down from the sky.

There was a mad throng of people singing in unison: “Will you come back in a heartbeat?,” with four 30-something men leading the flock.

After a few camera flicks, I shut my eyes and let go, singing and dancing in my gold sandals and tita trousers. It’s this year’s Rakrakan Festival, and though it is my first time to attend since its founding in 2013, it felt deeply familiar: the glow of neon lights and red smoke, swaying hands rising from a sea of festival goers, sweaty musicians in angst-filled motion, and an unmistakable energy that only events like it yielded.

As a teen, I treated these gatherings like religion: my weekends were heady with early morning walks from rock concerts and small gigs in Mayric’s. Next to watching one’s favorite bands up-close, there is strange comfort in the mayhem of rock concerts: a boy or two will shield you from inebriated people in moshpits; girls who suddenly talked to you about music; friends that you found in-between, only to bid goodbye to at the end of the night.

During the recently-concluded Rakrakan Festival 2018: Pinoy Muna! held in Parañaque’s Aseana Grounds, I found that nothing much has changed in nearly 20 years as far as the community of music lovers are concerned.

Sure, there were plenty of new names in the industry—an obvious reality during the whole-day celebration. When it began in 2013, there were only 50 bands which performed on two stages. Every year, that number continued to rise.

On February 24, we enjoyed a roster of 120 musicians across all genres who simultaneously played on six different stages: Move, Slam, Mosh, Tropa Center Stage, Groove, and Indie.

In addition, VIP ticket holders enjoyed full access to meet-and-greet areas where they can converse and take selfies with their favorite bands.

But even with the upgrades and the lineup changes, the ubiquitous reality through the years is: No matter the era, music remains as a glue that connects people together —and it always will be. A festival that was touted to be the largest gathering of homegrown talents, this year’s Rakrakan Festival proved to be no less extravagant than its predecessors.

In the lineup was a diverse collection of musical acts: from 90s rock icons such as The Youth, Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Razorback, and Basti Artadi to more contemporary ones like Ben&Ben, Franco and Kjwan.

Watching yearly staples like Slapshock, Saydie and Chico Sci and newly-heard ones like IV of Spades and Bonifacio Republic that night, one thing was certain: Amid the foreign R&B and pop acts that dominate today’s music scene, OPM is still alive and well, still appreciated and shared, still a coveted companion in moments both of lonesomeness and celebratory.

It should be made known though that Rakrakan Festival was not just a gathering of musicians and their fans. It was a celebration of art in all forms: the art of crafting cool shirts and other ornaments, that of artisans who make great food, and of painters whose canvas are blank pages and the human body. Also part of the annual music fest was a free-for-all skateboading competition and a live art competition where 10 universities showcased their Street Art prowess.

Seeing these artists’ creations and the people surrounding them, it was astounding that a massive event like this could pull that many people together—as different as they are—to support the same cause.

Seated on the grass, a young man came up to me to ask where I bought my cigarettes. “Would you like one?” I asked. He shyly took two for his friends: few boys and girls in black shirts. Our little chat ended with him offering me beer and inviting me to join his group, so I won’t be alone.

“I’m covering the event. But thank you,” I politely declined. We parted with smiles and renewed spirits.

Camaraderie is one of the best things about festivals like this one. Beyond the initial giddiness and the high of being a breath away from revered artists, the communal experience of being in a crowd who shares the same passion for music was something that would linger on. In such premise, the Rakrakan Festival succeeded. In it, there were no strangers and no divisions.

When the glitter and the sound have all but died down, we found ourselves walking on the same road: all chanting, all dreaming, and all hopeful for next year’s celebration.