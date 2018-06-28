Rainy Skies, Sunny Smiles

The dark skies and cold breeze are slowly welcoming us. And in these times don’t you wish you had someone to share a cup of hot chocolate with? Or someone to stay at home and watch movies with?

Change out of your jammies, hop on to your car and head on to Enchanted Kingdom. What’s better than creating your kilig story at the most magical place in the country?

Share an umbrella as you stroll around the park, hold each other’s hands as you go through the Space Shuttle’s loops, and fly off to the different provinces of the Philippines with Agila: The EKsperience.

Check out the Enchanted Kingdom’s (EK) entertainment offerings for the this month. Catch Enchanté’s newest show Bayani: La Liga Filipina and witness the Filipino heroines take on a modern mission every Saturday and Sunday at 3 and 6 p.m. at the Eldar’s Theater.

Sing and dance with the EK’s premier all-female vocal group Victoria’s Way at 5:45 and 6 p.m., and let the Kingsmen serenade you with pop music and all-time favorite songs at 4 and 6:45 p.m. at the Bandstand every weekend.

The EK has also prepared treats for the kids. Have light and fun moments with Dwayne and Friends at 3:45, 4:45 and 5:50 p.m. at the Eldar’s Theater, Bandstand and Boulderville. They can also have close encounters with live animals during animal encounters at Boulderville at 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Don’t let the rain stop you from wearing your brightest smile. No matter what season it is, the EK is always ready to give you a magical experience.

This rainy season the park will be open on Friday (12 noon to 7 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) only from June 2 to August 12.

For more information, visit www.enchantedkingdom.ph