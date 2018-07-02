Rainbow-colored Coke labels let you wear your pride

On a day that labels don’t matter, Coca-Cola made theirs matter even more.



In celebration of Pride Month, Coca-Cola joins the LGBTQIA+ communities around the country as they advocate for diversity and inclusivity by turning bottle labels into wearables, and not just any wearbales — the bottle labels turn into Pride wristbands that people of all genders can wear loud and proud, in support of the LGBTQIA+.

The Coca-Cola rainbow-colored labels are the beverage brand’s way of being one with the community in the promotion of diversity, equality, and inclusivity – not just among the members of the LGBTQIA+ community – but in the country. The labels enable their consumers to take part in showcasing Pride on a day when labels do not matter.

