Radisson Red set to open 1st hotel in PHL next year

ADDING more rooms to improve the tourism industry in Cebu, the first Radisson Red Hotel in the country is set to open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Homegrown real-estate company Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is bringing this hospitality brand in the country after it signed an agreement with the Radisson Hotel Group (RHG).

“We are delighted to be working with Radisson Hotel Group to bring Radisson Red to the Philippines for the first time,” said Jose Franco B. Soberano, SVP and COO of CLI.

Excited about their partnership with the leading local developer in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, RHG Asia Pacific President Katerina Giannouka noted they are bullish on the success of this alliance.

“We are confident the Radisson Red brand will position us for solid performance, setting inspiring and memorable moments,” she said.

This initiative forms part of the hotel’s expansion in the pipeline across Asia Pacific, including Guangzhou, China; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Mohali, India.

Giannouka said the Queen City of the South is the perfect location to introduce Radisson Red to the Philippines.

“This is a dynamic, fast-paced urban center with a youthful vibe and positive outlook, and we look forward to welcoming guests at Radisson Red and introduce a new era of hospitality to the country,” she said.

Radisson Red will rise in the Astra Centre—CLI’s major mixed-use development along AS Fortuna in Mandaue City. This 146-room hotel will bolster the property firm’s current inventory to 756 rooms.

All of the lodging units, with a minimum size of 28 square meters, will feature bold designs and the latest smart technology, enabling guests to stream content from their phone to their television.

Amenities include food and beverage outlets Red Deli and OUIBar, Meet Event Studios and Red Face Gym. For convenient checking in, guests may use the Radisson RED app, allowing them to go straight to their room and unlock the door using their smartphone, bypassing reception.

“Expressive, technologically savvy and social,” this is how Giannouka described the accommodation facility’s concept, adding, this is “perfectly suited to Asia’s new generation of travelers who desire experience, flexibility and connectivity above all else.”

Given its unique design, Soberano said the hotel will offer a new style of hospitality in Cebu, appealing to a generation of techie travelers “who appreciate more fun hotel experiences and flexible stays.”

Based on data from the Department of Tourism, this city is the most visited destination in the country, accounting for 62 percent and 80 percent of total domestic and foreign arrivals, respectively, in the first half of 2017.

With the opening of the new P17.5-billion Mactan Cebu International Airport in June, Cebu and Central Visayas are expected to benefit further from this infrastructure project.

For the next five years, the Visayas region will outpace the 7-percent to 8-percent growth predicted for the Philippines, bouyed by tourism-related activities, the National Economic Development Authority said.