Quezon City declared as ‘UN City’

Owing to its local policies promoting peace and safe migration of overseas Filipino workers, Quezon City has been recently declared by the United Nation as a “UN City”, according to an official of the local government.

According to City Administrator Aldrin Cuña, the adoption was announced during the United Nations Conference on Road Safety organized by the UN Institute for Training and Research and the UP National College of Public Administration and Governance recently.

Quezon City is the only city in the Philippines that was given this recognition, Cuña said.

“Because of our commitment to UN conventions and human rights, we have been declared a UN City. And also because of our efforts in promoting peace. We all know Mayor [Herbert] Bautista is part of the GRP [Government of the Republic of the Philippines] peace panel,” Cuña added.

As a result of this declaration, the United Nations flag will now fly alongside Quezon City’s colors at the City Hall grounds.

“This is a recognition and acknowledgement of the strong partnership between Quezon City and the United Nations, including the various organizations and agencies under the UN,” Cuña also said.

“All we have to do is sustain all the programs that we are currently undertaking, which are: the peace process, implementation of the rebel-returnee program, the protection of migrant workers abroad and providing them with mechanisms when they return,” Cuña stressed.

Cuña added that Quezon City continues to support UN’s sustainable-development goals, which are keys to the city’s economic progress and dynamism.