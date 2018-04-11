QC eyes ‘food parks’ for city’s illegal vendors

THE Quezon City government plans to legitimize the livelihood of illegal vendors by putting up food parks that have become popular in the city and other areas in Metro Manila, an official said on Tuesday.

Vice Mayor Joy G. Belmonte said providing a specific place where sidewalk vendors could legally sell their goods would alleviate the recurring problem of illegal vending. “I want to make a program where we can ‘level up’ what they’re selling. Those selling street foods, for example, maybe we can put up food parks for them,” Belmonte said in an interview.

She added foods parks have become a popular dining craze in the city and they can be likened to food courts in malls, with different stalls that sell a variety and often unique food choices.

Belmonte cited as examples the well-known food parks along Maginhawa Street in UP Village, The Yard in Xavierville Avenue, the Box Park in Tandang Sora and the Pazar Food Park in North Fairview, which continue to draw many foodies. “Most food and beverage stores at food parks are usually small, start-up enterprises. So following this concept, we can try this in helping the sidewalk vendors,” she said.

The local official added that through a comprehensive food-park program, illegal vendors could be given sufficient assistance and training in business development and management, just like the popular street food hubs in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

“We can identify places where all vendors whether they are selling street food or variety items may have a certificate of sanitation, that tourists can visit them,” she said.

Belmonte said the program would hit two birds with one stone—reduce traffic congestion and provide illegal vendors a better means of livelihood.