QBO app seen helping millennials build startups

THERE’S an app for that. That belief comes at a time when many people rely on technology in their daily lives: from the simple alarm to the counting of sheep to catch those Zzzs. (Yes, there are, more than the number of one’s fingers: just Google “app to help sleep.”)

And then there’s an app to help build a business. One of these applications was launched recently by the QBO Innovation Hub, the Philippines’ first public-private sector platform.

“This is an exciting time for us, and indeed for the local startup community as a whole. With our app, never has it been easier for our entrepreneurs to access the essential services and resources that will help them take their companies to the next level,” Katrina R. Chan, QBO Innovation Hub director, said during the launch of the Qbo (“kubo,” Tagalog for hut) on March 1. Chan added she considers the app will serve as a platform to give more access with QBO’s roster of experienced mentors and consultants.

Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara said she considers the app as “one big way to help guide new entrepreneurs and startups, especially the millennials and Gen Z, to achieve growth.”

“Our goal is to help provide opportunities and mentorship for our budding startups, especially those driven by young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs,” Guevara said. “The convenience of an app will be very appealing to them, and eminently helpful.”

In his remarks during the launch, JP­Morgan Bank NA Senior Country Manager Roberto L. Panlilio said technology has an important role to play in developing the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs. Being vital agents of growth, Panlilio said they must be engaged early to guide them in their critical stage of development.

“With mobile technology continuing to disrupt the business landscape, connectivity helps level the playing field for many of our startups—in terms of access to resources and partners that they can tap as they develop and grow their business. Launching this app is certainly a step in the right direction,” Panlilio added.

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato T. dela Peña said the government is pushing for the development of medium-, small- and micro-enterprises (MSMEs) through different forms such as teaching or providing them the technologies to empower them.

“Startups and MSMEs play a disrupting role in changing society,” dela Peña said.

QBO is supported by a consortium composed of the DOST, the Department of Trade and Industry, JPMorgan and Idea­Space Foundation Inc.

The QBO App is a virtual hub that allows startups to connect with a broader range of entrepreneurs, investors, partners and other potential resource persons. It is also an avenue for users to engage in startup-related discussions as well as stay updated with.

Not bound by geographical or physical limitations, the QBO App enables users to discover and connect with potential partners from regions outside of Metro Manila.

The QBO App features three primary functions. Its QNNECT feature provides access to QBO’s network and connects users with people with whom they can create meaningful partnerships. Through QNNECT, founders can meet other industry players and potential partners; startup enthusiasts can find ways to get started in the industry, or otherwise stay on top of the latest news; and mentors and investors can find new businesses and other potential investments.

The QLLABORATE feature enables a more active startup community through the QBO App. Through it, users can discover startup-related events across the country, participate in groups to seek advice, discuss trendy topics, and communicate with special guests and speakers. Important resources like government forms, speaker presentations and other documents can also be downloaded through QLLABORATE.

Finally, with QNTRIBUTE, users can become active members of the startup ecosystem, sharing their news, pushing their own products, and posting photos, links, videos and other startup-related content on a social media-like timeline, as well as give feedback to QBO’s programs and services.

The QBO App is only the latest development in QBO’s vision of Filipino startups changing the world, and it is available and ready for use on both iOS and Android devices.