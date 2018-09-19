Q4 inflation seen slower amid agriculture loss, weak peso

INFLATION is still expected to hit its peak in the third quarter of the year, despite looming pressures on prices, such as the supply-side concerns on agricultural products, worsened by recent typhoon damage, as well as the recent volatility in the foreign-exchange market.

At the Philippine Economic Briefing in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Complex in Manila on Tuesday, Central Bank Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo assured investors and economists that inflation will start decelerating to a more normal level come fourth quarter of this year.

“I think the economy continues to shape up for the rest of the year, inflation remains manageable, and we expect the peak to happen during this quarter and to start going back to the 2 to 4 percent inflation target for the next two years,” Guinigundo said.

In particular, the BSP official said he expects inflation to slowly go down in the last three months of the year as nonmonetary measures that will be in place will support the decline of the acceleration of consumer prices in the Philippines.

Just last week, the Economic Development Cluster (EDC) unveiled recommendations of policy reforms to immediately tame inflationary pressures, particularly on key food items.

Among these policy recommendations are:

■ Replicate the issuance of certificates of necessity to allow imports to be distributed in the wet markets in Metro Manila and to the other markets of the country;

■ Immediately release 4.6 million sacks of rice available in warehouses of the National Food Authority (NFA) to the market across the country and allocate 2.7 million sacks of rice to Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi;

■ Import 5 million sacks of rice, which arrive over the next one-and-a-half months, and another 5 million sacks early next year;

■ To reduce the gap between the farm gate and retail prices of chicken, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry will convene poultry producers and set up public markets where producers can sell this directly to consumers; and

■ Open the importation of sugar to direct users to moderate cost

to consumers.

Remittances, BPO receipts

Guinigundo also said the BSP expects the local currency to appreciate toward the end of the year, as remittances and business-process outsourcing (BPO) receipts back the local currency.

“We also expect that for the rest of the year overseas remittances, as well as BPOs, will be coming in a bigger way. This is the holiday season so you would expect that the exchange rate will start shaping up,” Guinigundo said.

“As you know, for every 1-percentage point depreciation we will see a 0.06-percentage point increase in inflation. And, so far, the exchange rate has been doing at around 8 percent year-to-date. So that will be about 0.48 percentage points,” he added.

BSP officials earlier said that should the rice tariffication bill get passed into law, it would effectively bring down inflation by 0.2 percentage points for 2018 and as high as 0.6 percentage points in 2019. Rice is one of the more heavily weighted items in the Philippines’s consumer price index (CPI) basket.

Inflation in August hit a 9-year high of 6.4 percent, bringing the 8-month average inflation to 4.8 percent.

In the August monetary policy meeting, the BSP announced that it expects inflation to hit an average of 4.9 percent for 2018. For 2019 the BSP forecasts inflation to go down to 3.7 percent.

The monetary board is expected to have its next monetary policy meeting on September 27.