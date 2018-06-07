Q1 foreign investment pledges shrink by 37.9%

FOREIGN investment pledges approved by the country’s investment promotion agencies (IPAs) contracted 37.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

These only accounted for 7.7 percent, or P14.21 billion, of the total investment pledges from Filipino and foreign investors worth P185 billion in January to March 2018.

However, foreign investment pledges accounted for the bulk, or 66.9 percent, of the 33,704 jobs that are expected to be created during the period.

“Out of these anticipated jobs, 66.9 percent, or 22,535 jobs would come from projects with foreign interest,” the PSA said.

With the decline in foreign investment pledges, the expected jobs to be created from projects with foreign interest contracted 42.4 percent in the first three months of 2018, from 3,723.8 jobs posted in 2017.

This also cut the total jobs to be created by both foreign and Filipino investment pledges by 35.5 percent in the first quarter.

Total jobs created from these pledges were expected to reach 2,706.4 in the January-to-March period in 2018, from 4,184.7 jobs in the same period in 2017.

Japan top investor

Japan was the country’s top investing country during the quarter with P7.9 billion. It contributed 55.3 percent to the total foreign investment commitments.

The United Kingdom and the Netherlands occupied the second and third posts, pledging P1.5 billion or 10.9 percent and P878.5 million or 6.2 percent, respectively, January to March 2018.

The bulk of foreign investment applications—91.2 percent of the total foreign investment pledges in the first quarter of 2018—came from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza).

The Board of Investments (BOI) contributed 5.6 percent or P792.8 million; Clark Development Corp. contributed 2.4 percent or P339.8 million; and Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (Ceza), 0.7 percent or P104.1 million. The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) accounted for only 0.1 percent or P11.5 million worth of the approved foreign investments.

Meanwhile, approved investments of foreign and Filipino nationals in the first quarter of 2018 grew by 52.3 percent, from P121.5 billion in the same period last year.

Filipino nationals accounted for P170.8 billion or 92.3 percent of the total approved investments during the quarter.

This represented a growth rate of 73.3 percent, from the P98.57 billion posted in the same period in 2017.

Over three-fourths of investment commitments made by foreign, and Filipino nationals in the first quarter in 2018 were coursed through the BOI with P152.1 billion worth of investments.

Around 16.6 percent of the total approved investments amounting to P30.7 billion were approved by Peza.

Investments approved by SBMA reached P793.5 million. or 0.4 percent, while investments approved by Ceza were valued at P520.3 million, or 0.3 percent of the total.

Data also showed that Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply topped the list of industries that received investment pledges.

The PSA said the sector received a total of P104.3 billion in pledges or 56.4 percent of the total during the quarter.

Real Estate Activities, which ranked second, would receive 13.5 percent, or P25.1 billion, of the total investments.

Approved investments for Manufacturing ranked third, which would receive P24.5 billion, or 13.2 percent of the total.