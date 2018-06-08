PVL quarterfinals unfurl

SIX teams chasing the last two semifinal berths step up their respective drives today as they clash in three explosive matches in the quarterfinal round of the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Tacloban, Iriga-Navy and PetroGazz try to score a repeat over BanKo-Perlas, BaliPure and Pocari-Air Force, respectively, as they seek to gain the head start and the momentum in the single-round phase where the top two will join outright qualifiers Creamline and PayMaya in the semifinal round of the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The Fighting Warays, one of the league’s newcomers, have impressed a lot with their heads-up games in the elims, barely falling short of the other outright semis slot with a third-place effort. With imports Amporn Hyapha and Patcharee Seangmuan and locals Jovielyn Prado, Shola Alvarez and Heather Guino-o, they hope to reassert their mastery over the Jutarat Montripila and Lakia Bright-led Perlas Spikers, whom they trounced in four in the elims on May 2.

They clash at 2 p.m. after which the Lady Oragons, bannered by the Macy Ubben-Lauren Whyte tandem, would seek to duplicate their only victory in the elims, a four-set romp over the Water Defenders.

PLDT and Instituto Estetico Manila, meanwhile, clash at 10 a.m. in the men’s division of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics, both also going for a crucial win to fuel their respective semifinals bids.