Public hearing leans toward OK of proposed Floridablanca dump

FLORIDABLANCA, Pampanga—A sanitary landfill and waste-to-energy (WTE) project may receive a green light if the public hearing on Tuesday on the proposed initiative would be used as a barometer.

The public hearing was conducted at the covered court in Barangay Pabanlag here where the proposed project would rise.

According to Michael Tapang, consultant of project proponent Floridablanca Enviro Corp. (FEC), they also invited those opposing the project, but these people were absent during the public hearing.

FEC, a subsidiary of Berjaya Philippines Inc., presented the parent’s sanitary landfill and WTE plant in Malaysia.

Pabanlag Barangay Captain Ernesto Manasan said they already passed in December last year a resolution of “no objection” to the proposed sanitary landfill and WTE project.

According to Manasan, the project is suitable and will benefit the town. He said he and other village chiefs flew to Malaysia to visit Berjaya’s plant there. He, however, didn’t say if the company paid for their trip.

Nonetheless, Tapang said a similar resolution of no objection was also passed by the municipal council.

“We are still complying with the requirements,” he said. “There are still some soil testing and boring tests that have to be done.”

He added the firm is still awaiting required documents from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Upon securing an environmental compliance certificate, construction will immediately start on the project, which will take about 18 months to complete, according to him.

The project site will sit on a 100-hectare property in this village.