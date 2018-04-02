PSC sets P600M for NSAs

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has earmarked P600 million for the training of elite athletes from 50 national sports associations (NSAs), most of which are vying in the Asian Games in Indonesia later this year.

The PSC drew the budget from the National Sports Development Fund, which is fed primarily by earnings from the casinos.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez announced before the Lenten break that the allocation of the funds follows a three-tier scheme.

Tier 1 is composed of top-performing NSAs and world-ranked athletes in weightlifting, boxing, judo, windsurfing/surfing, gymnastics, taekwondo, archery, swimming and athletics. They will divide among themselves P220-million.

“Tier 1 is our priority because they are performing, and some of the athletes are ranked in the world,” Ramirez said. “They need primary attention.”

Tier 2—with a P140 million allocation—includes jiu-jitsu, chess, equestrian, triathlete, wushu, bowling, billiards and golf, among others.

Rugby, fencing, badminton, basketball and volleyball are some of the sports in Tier 3, which will receive P240 million.

Aside from the P600 million fund, Ramirez said another P300 million will be dispensed as indirect assistance to NSAs.

The PSC also announced that the agency would begin catering to the nutritional needs of national athletes starting this month.

Ramirez said the agency has hired an executive chef and a sous chef to administer meals for the athletes billeted at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Baguio City, Rizal and La Mesa Dam.

Ramirez expects the athletes’ canteens to open in June, barely two months before the Asian Games in Indonesia.