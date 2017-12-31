PSC head predicts gold from judo, weightlifting

THE country’s first Olympic gold would come from a female athlete in judo or weightlifting.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez made the bold forecast as he unveiled the government sports agency’s grand plan for 2018, which includes a string of overseas training and competition for sports that could potentially bring the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ramirez said he has high hopes for judokas Kiyoma Watanabe and Mariya Takahashi, and specifically Rio de Janeiro weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz to bag the gold in Tokyo.

“It can be in judo, or it can be in weightlifting,” Ramirez said before the New Year break.

Watanabe and Takahashi, both Filipino-Japanese, won gold in the Malaysia 29th Southeast Asian Games in August.

Diaz, on the other hand, captured a silver and bronze in the world championships in California and a silver in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan.

The PSC prepared a busy calendar leading to the Tokyo Olympics. Also tops in its agenda is the Asian Games Indonesia is hosting later this year and the Manila 30th SEA Games.

Ramirez has identified 25 athletes in 10 sports who will get the most exposures leading to the Tokyo Games.

Although he refused to name the athletes, he guaranteed that Watanabe, Takahashi and Diaz will undergo specialized training.