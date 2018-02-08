PSC cracks whip on karate body

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has cracked the whip on the Philippine Karatedo Federation (PFK) after a task force unearthed anomalies committed by a federation official during its national team’s training camp in Europe last year.

The anomalies included violations concerning PSC board-approved itinerary that were not followed by the PKF team that trained in Germany, misrepresentation of expenses in hotel accommodation by the team members in training for the Malaysia Southeast Asian Games and nonexistent expenses on rented vehicles for transporting the athletes.

The task force—composed of PSC Executive Director Atty. Sannah Frivaldo and Atty. Dennis Apostol—also discovered that the athletes’ allowances approved at $1,800 for each karateka for 20 days weren’t properly disbursed.

The investigation was based on complaints from the athletes and on the liquidation report submitted by PKF Secretary-General Raymund Lee Reyes.

As a result, the PSC has indefinitely suspended extending financial assistance to the PKF, as well as its recognition as the national sports association for karatedo.

The PSC has also evicted the PKF from its headquarters at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

“The allegation is very serious. We’re just trying to correct things and resolve this problem as far as the athletes are concerned,” PSC Commissioner Charles Maxey said.

The athletes have earlier formally complained to the PSC that instead of receiving the full $1,800, they got $400 to $500 each.

The PSC has also sought the National Bureau of Investigation in its investigation.

The PSC has furnished a copy of its findings to the Philippine Olympic Committee and PKF President Joey Romasanta.