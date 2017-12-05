PSA reports 8% decline in residential projects in Q3

The decrease in residential projects in the third quarter of the year cut the total value of private-sector construction by 6.5 percent in the July-to-September period, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the preliminary data from the PSA, the total value of construction projects was estimated at P72.1 billion in the period, lower than the P77.2 billion recorded during the third quarter of 2016.

This was largely due to the 8-percent decline in residential constructions to P36.5 billion this year, from P39.7 billion in 2016.

“This [decline in residential construction] was attributed to the decline in construction values of single-type houses [48.3 percent], residential condominiums [29.6 percent], and apartment/accessoria [14.8 percent],” the PSA said.

In the third quarter, the total number of construction projects generated from the approved building permits was recorded at 36,076.

This number, the PSA said, exhibited an increase of 1.1 percent from the 35,684 construction projects registered during the same quarter in 2016.

The number of residential-building constructions, however, declined by 2.5 percent to 26,227, from 26,896 reported during the same period of 2016.

The PSA said all types of residential constructions showed decreases in number, except residential condominiums and other types of residential constructions.

Data showed the number of apartment/accessoria reached 3,434 (23.4 percent), single-type houses with 22,182 (17.5 percent) and duplex/quadruplex with 510 (11.5 percent).

Meanwhile, in terms of value of construction, the share of the top 5 regions amounting to P53.7 billion comprised 74.5 percent of the total. The National Capital Region (NCR) occupied the top slot in terms of value of construction, estimated at P20.4 billion, or 28.3 percent of the total.

Other regions on the top 5 list for the third quarter of 2017 were Calabarzon with P14.1 billion, or 19.5 percent of the total; Central Luzon P7.4 billion, or 10.2 percent; Central Visayas P6.6 billion, or 9.1 percent; and Davao region P5.3 billion, or 7.3 percent.

In terms of number of construction, the top 5 regions comprised 61.2 percent of the total. Calabarzon led other regions with a total of 9,644, or 26.7 percent of total constructions. Central Luzon ranked second with 3,642, or 10.1 percent constructions. Other regions in the top 5 in the third quarter of 2017 were NCR with 3,050, or 8.5 percent of constructions; Region 7, or Central Visayas with 3,038, or 8.4 percent; and Davao region with 2,711, or 7.5 percent of the total.

“At the provincial level, the top 10 provinces in terms of the number of construction projects accounted for 47.6 percent of the total. Cavite topped the list of provinces with 4,793 [13.3 percent] of constructions,” the PSA said. This was followed by Cebu and Laguna, with respective shares of 1,926, or 5.3 percent of the total, and 1,635, or 4.5 percent of constructions.

Completing the top 10 provinces with the most number of constructions are Batangas with 1,593, or 4.4 percent; Bulacan with 1,433, or 4 percent; Davao del Sur with 1,345, or 3.7 percent; the Fourth District of NCR with 1,341, or 3.7 percent; Bohol with 1,071, or 3 percent; Rizal with 1,049, or 2.9 percent; and Negros Oriental with 999, or 2.8 percent.