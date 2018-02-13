PSA exec renews call for quality and accuracy of civil registration

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has reiterated its continuing advocacy for accuracy of civil registration in the observance of Civil Registration Month this February.

PSA Regional Director Edgardo Pare said the agency is pushing for quality and accuracy of registering births, marriages, deaths, decrees, legal instruments and judicial orders.

This year’s celebration of Civil Registration Month is anchored on the theme “#napapanahongCRVS” as the quality and accuracy of data affects people’s civil status and legal documents, the PSA official added.

February of every year is declared as Civil Registration Month pursuant to Proclamation 682, series of 1991.

“Among the activities lined up for this month include the presentation of the results of the 2014 to 2015 Analysis of Causes for National Deaths for Action, discussion on Statutory Rules on Civil Registration, lecture on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics [CRVS] and CRVS Interactive Challenge,” Pare said.

The PSA was created on September 12, 2013, when the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013 (Republic Act 10625) was signed by former President Benigno S. Aquino III . The new government authority was created by merging the National Statistics Office, the National Statistical Coordination Board, the Bureau of Agricultural Statistics and the Bureau of Labor and Employment Statistics.

The PSA serves as the central statistical authority on primary data collection in the Philippines by conducting censuses on different sectors of the Philippine economy such as population, housing, agriculture, fisheries and business.