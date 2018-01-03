Project MNL: Premier Gateway

OVERCROWDING and delayed flights due to long takeoff queues have made the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) one of the world’s worst airports.

Measures to improve the facilities of the existing international airport have long been planned. As far back as the 1970s, the Marcos government has toyed with a number of proposals that could increase the capacity of the Manila International Airport, later named the Naia. However, these plans were not implemented.

Fast forward to today, the millions of tourists and Filipinos traveling to and from various international destinations have made the implementation of these plans critical.

Before the end of the Aquino administration, San Miguel Corp. (SMC) submitted an unsolicited proposal to build a new airport. However, the previous administration’s policy of focusing its efforts on solicited proposals for infrastructure projects placed the SMC’s proposition in the back burner.

Consistent with the change in administration was a change in policies. The Duterte administration, realizing the amount of projects that are needed to address the country’s gnawing infrastructure constraints, made a decision to open its doors to unsolicited proposals.

“The airport project in Bulacan is still not dead. It’s still being considered,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia told reporters last year. “It’s just going to go through the usual process. There’s no special treatment, no commitment.”

With the doors wide open, SMC became even more determined to push for the construction of a new airport. This move encouraged seven other conglomerates to join the fray.

With such a huge interest in building a new airport and also the rehabilitation of the Naia, the government is faced with a myriad of choices in terms of providing better airport facilities for Filipinos and visitors wanting to explore the wonders of the Philippines. The only question is when this will happen and who will do it.

Sangley proposal

DECIDING on how to improve airport facilities at the Naia is difficult.

Documents obtained by the BusinessMirror showed the government studied several solutions to address the need for a modern international hub for air travel.

The first option was to improve the existing Naia airport. The primary advantage of this option was the fact that the Naia is proximate to Metro Manila.

However, its disadvantages showed that at 625 hectares, the Naia simply did not have room to expand the airport’s facilities. This means any improvement will only lead to short-term solutions to ease traffic congestion and accommodate more passengers.

Currently, the Naia has already exceeded its annual passenger capacity. A consortium of conglomerates said, however, it believes that Naia “will continue to be a strategic gateway and a key hub of airline operations for the Philippines.”

“With proper upgrades and strategic improvements, Naia can easily accommodate an additional 11 million passengers annually from the current 39.5 million passengers, and can increase its hourly aircraft movements from 40 movements per hour to 48 movements per hour,” the consortium led by the Ayala group said.

The second option was to develop Sangley Point, Cavite City, as a premier gateway. Its advantages included its proximity to Manila since it was only 12 kilometers from Naia and it can also be accessed via the Cavite Expressway.

However, the disadvantages include the need to reclaim more land to create two runways. There is also a need to address environmental issues, and the airport in Sangley Point currently does not operate as a commercial airport.

Dual system

ANOTHER solution is a dual airport system wherein the Naia and the Clark International Airport (CIA) will operate together to serve passengers and tourists. This means utilizing the CIA’s existing facilities and that the CIA has room to expand its facilities.

The primary disadvantage of using Clark is its 90-kilometer distance from Manila, which entails a three-hour drive or land travel.

Another option under the dual airport scheme is the Naia and Sangley Point combination. The primary advantage of this is, again, the proximity of the latter to Metro Manila.

However, a number of disadvantages have been identified. These include encountering aviation safety issues if Sangley is developed into a commercial airport, as well as an increase in the probability of bird strikes due to a bird sanctuary nearby.

Operating Sangley and Naia together as commercial airports may not be approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) due to the 24-kilometer single-aerodrome minimum distance between operating airports.

Further, operating Sangley could potentially worsen the traffic congestion, especially on the roads to and from Cavite City due to the number of passengers and tourists expected to enter and exit the airport.

Apart from these, other companies also proposed their respective ideas for a new airport.

The DM Wenceslao group proposed a combined airport and shipping port project in Sangley Point. The Sy and Tieng group, on the other hand, is proposing a $50-billion-worth airport and economic zone also in Sangley Point.

Other proposals

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said the privately held New San Jose Builders Inc. has also proposed to include an airport in its Manila Bay flood defense project, while the Okada group is looking to increase its investments in the country by participating in the bidding for the NMIA.

The various proposals and high interest among private-sector players have initially led the Neda to propose that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) just go through competitive bidding.

This was the content of a letter to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade dated October 27, 2016, signed by Neda Undersecretary and, at that time, Officer in Charge Rolando G. Tungpalan, sent in response to the request by the DOTr to review the unsolicited airport proposal made by SMC.

“Given the numerous proposals received with regard to the development of NMIA, you may wish to subject the project to a competitive bidding rather than through unsolicited mode, unless the SMHC [San Miguel Holdings Corp.] has been accorded by your department an original proponent status,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by the BusinessMirror.

To note, SMC conducts its infrastructure business through subsidiary SMHC.

However, when the DOTr finally gave the original proponent status to SMC last year and backed by the policy direction of the administration to accept unsolicited proposals, this started the journey of the SMC airport proposal in the DOTr until it reached the ICC Secretariat on October 13, 2017.

Unsolicited proposals

ACCORDING to the guidelines of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center, unsolicited proposals are project proposals submitted by the private sector not in response to a formal solicitation or request of the national government.

These projects are accepted if they involve a new concept or technology and/or are not part of the list of priority projects, no direct government guarantee, subsidy or equity is required and are not a component of an approved project.

Also, the government should have invited by publication for three consecutive weeks comparative or competitive proposals. If no other proposal is received in 60 working days, the government grants the project to the proponent.

However, if a lower-priced proposal is received within 60 working days, the original proponent has the right to match the price within 30 working days.

SMC solution

THE airport project proposed by SMC involves the construction, operation and maintenance of the new international airport in the company’s 2,500-hectare property in Bulakan, Bulacan. The location of the proposed airport is a first-class municipality that is 35 kilometers north of Metro Manila. As of 2015, the municipality has a current population of 76,565.

Of the total land area, around 1,138 hectares will be allocated for the actual airport with a 100-hectare government center area and 1,132 hectares for other developments.

The airport will have two runways for domestic flights and two runways for international flights. The design allows for an expansion of another two runways. The parallel runways will allow 240 movements per hour or 60 movements per hour per runway.

Airport facilities will include air cargo, aircraft maintenance, catering/flight kitchen, ground support, airport management and maintenance, rescue and fire-fighting services, police, fuel storage, an air-traffic control complex and fixed-based operators.

These facilities and project details come at a cost of P735.63 billion, using 2017 current prices. The bulk of the amount, or P641.53 billion, will be allocated as capital cost, particularly for land development, design, construction, contingency and insurance. The remaining P94.1 billion will be the financing cost for the project.

“The total project cost will be borne by SMHC through a build-own-transfer (BOT) arrangement with no cost required from the government,” the documents stated.

“The proponent intends to finance the development of the project through a mix of bank loan and private-sector equity involving a 70 percent-30 percent debt-equity ratio,” it added.

Additional info

DOCUMENTS stated that publicly listed SMC estimates passenger forecast for 2023 will reach 46.7 million passengers per annum (mppa). SMC estimates that figure will increase to 66 mppa in 2030, 78.3 mppa in 2035, 92.8 mppa in 2040 and 100 mppa in 2045 and 2050.

The construction of the airport will take six years.

Under the initial estimate provided in the documents obtained by the BusinessMirror, if the concession agreement was signed last year, the project would be completed by 2022 and commence operation in 2023.

However, according to Neda Undersecretary Rolando G. Tungpalan, the project has not been discussed at the ICC yet.

Tungpalan said the inter-agency Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) has asked the DOTr to submit additional information on the project before the ICC Technical Board can approve the proposal.

“We asked DOTr to submit additional information to enable us to validate some of the assumptions. DOTr has submitted information, [but] I don’t know if it has already been assessed by the appraising offices,” Tungpalan said.

The Neda official said some of these information pertain to the Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR) that would serve as the “parameter for [the] Swiss Challenge.”

Tungpalan said the ICC Technical Board is set to meet on January 11. If the assumptions for the FIRR have been made based on the latest submission of the DOTr, the project may be given first-pass approval at the ICC.

Opposing views

AS the agency tasked to handle public-private undertakings, the PPP Center was tasked to provide its inputs on the proposed project.

Included in its comments in a document obtained by the BusinessMirror is the PPP’s recommendation that the project be undertaken in phases. Comparing the cost estimates of various airports in the region, data showed the proposed NMIA will be among the second most expensive at around $14.6 billion using a P50-to-$1 exchange rate.

The most expensive is the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Planned Expansion, which is estimated to cost $18 billion. The least costly is Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at $1 billion.

However, the NMIA will have the most capacity at 100 mppa followed by Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 45 mppa. The HKIA Planned Expansion will also see over 40 million passengers per annum.

“Since there is a possibility of having two Manila airports operated simultaneously, resulting in lower passenger projections, it may be prudent to consider phasing the construction of the airport to lower initial capital expenditure,” the PPP Center stated.

Further, the PPP Center expressed its reservations given the assumption of SMC’s passenger forecast for the NMIA. The agency noted as the SMC assumes a 100-percent transfer of Naia passengers to NMIA, it can lead to an assumption of the closure of the Naia.

The PPP Center said the latter direction remains a policy decision of the government. The agency stated, however, the closure of the Naia could cause potential economic harm given that the financial assumptions for the NMIA are hinged on this assumption.

Apart from these, the agency also made comments on the legal/institutional evaluation of the project, technical market study, financial evaluation, and provisions in the draft concession agreement.

Mega-consortium

AS the SMC proposal is being studied, seven conglomerates moved to create a consortium to rehabilitate, operate and maintain the Naia. The companies made the announcement in several disclosures at the local bourse in December last year.

Based on their disclosure, the companies said they agreed to form a consortium composed of the parent firms and their subsidiaries.

These included Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group Inc., the Gotianuns’ Filinvest Development Corp. and the Gokongwei family’s JG Summit Holdings Inc. The subsidiaries in the consortium are Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. of Ayala Corp. and Lucio Tan’s Asia’s Emerging Dragons Corp.

The combined market capitalization—how a company is worth or valued by investors—of the parent of the three subsidiaries is already worth P1.2 trillion, according to the BusinessMirror’s computation.

The consortium said, “The Naia will continue to be a strategic gateway for our country and a key hub of airline operations for many more years.”

It said that given proper upgrades and strategic improvements, the Naia can easily accommodate an additional 11 million passengers annually from the current 39.5 million passengers, and can increase its hourly aircraft movements—landing and take-off—from 40 movements per hour to 48 movements per hour.

Waiting lounge

THE final word is not yet out on the fate of the NMIA.

The crucial meeting of the ICC will be on January 11, where many of the current administration’s key infrastructure projects will be discussed and evaluated.

If the ICC Technical Board includes the NMIA in its discussions and finally decides to accept the proposal, this will be elevated to the ICC Cabinet Committee then to the Neda Board, which is chaired to the President.

However, the Neda assured that all projects, including the NMIA, will only spend 60 days in the ICC’s hands. This ensures the speed and quality of the approvals that are crucial in moving the President’s infrastructure initiative a true success.

Until then, passengers and tourists will have to grin and bear it in one of the world’s worst airports.