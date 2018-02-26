Probe delay in rollout of e-trikes—DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) wants a committee established to probe the stalled rollout of thousands of e-tricycles (e-trikes).

“The secretary asked the ADB [Asian Development Bank], DOF [Department of Finance], Neda [National Economic and Development Authority] to create a committee that will investigate the whole process—how the e-trike project originated, who designed it, why where there problems encountered—and hopefully learn from it so as not to happen again,” Energy Assistant Secretary Leonido J. Pulido said.

It can be recalled that the agency has scaled down its e-trike project, deploying only 3,000 units at a cost of P1.73 billion. Bemac Electric Transportation Philippines Inc. bagged the $30-million contract in 2016 for the supply of the 3,000 e-trikes.

The original project scope of the project involves the deployment of 100,000 e-trike units nationwide with a total project cost of P21.672 billion that required various arrangements involving the government, the private sector and ADB.

However, there were very few takers for the units because the initial cost and maintenance was too steep for operators and charging stations in the targeted areas for deployment were still lacking. As such, the DOE decided to scale down the project, saying this was necessary in ensuring the viability of the project at a minimal cost to taxpayers. Each e-trike was priced at P450,000.

As there would be substantial changes in the project, the DOE commenced in securing amendments to the loan, Project Administration Manual and related documents with the ADB.

The 3,00 units, however, have yet to be deployed. The agency awaits from ADB a no objection letter.

“We are finalizing the criteria for the selection process. We will then submit to the secretary for approval and then submit the criteria to the ADB for the issuance of the no objection letter. The priority is rollout,” Pulido said.

The DOE wants now to relax some of the restrictions. “First restriction is that only LGUs [local government units] are the potential offtakers. We removed that. And then, there was a single deployment method, we’ve removed that and, instead, expanded it to several other deployment models,” he added.

The agency is eyeing the rollout of 3,000 e-trikes by June this year, 100 to 150 of which will be deployed in Marawi City.