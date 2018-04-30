Pricier gas and diesel on Tuesday as oil firms hike fuel pump price

Fuel pump prices are on the rise again.

Oil firms on Monday announced they are implementing a price increase of P0.85 per liter in gasoline and P0.70 per liter for diesel and kerosene.

The price hike will take effect at 6 a.m. of Tuesday, May 1.

“This is to reflect movements in the international petroleum market,” Seaoil Philippines said.

Other oil companies that announced their price adjustment are PTT, Phoenix Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum and Total Philippines. Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

Last week the price of gasoline went up by P0.40 per liter, diesel by P0.65 per liter and kerosene by P0.65 per liter.

On April 17 gasoline prices shot up by P0.35 per liter, diesel by P0.55 per liter and kerosene by P0.80 per liter.

A week before that, oil firms implemented a price rollback of P0.40 per liter for gasoline and P0.30 per liter for diesel.

On April 2 oil prices rose by P0.90 per liter for gasoline, P1 per liter for diesel and P1 per liter for kerosene.