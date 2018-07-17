Price hike for gas, rollback for diesel

OIL firms are implementing a price increase in gasoline and a price rollback in diesel.

In separate announcements, they said gasoline prices will go up by P0.30 per liter while diesel price will be reduced by P0.15 per liter. There is no price movement in the price of kerosene.

Seaoil Philippines, PTT Philippines, Eastern Petroleum, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell said in separate advisories that the price adjustments take effect 6 a.m. of Tuesday, July 17.

Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

Local pump prices are mainly influenced by the crude prices in the world market, the peso-dollar exchange rate and taxes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy (DOE) found a number of gas stations and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) establishments in Batangas that failed to pass international and national standards on quality and quantity.

Of a total of 442 oil players across 30 towns in Batangas province, 198 gas stations have violated the “Revised Retail Rules,” while 156 LPG establishments breached “LPG Industry Rules.”

“The DOE stringently monitors businesses to ensure that our people are not short-changed on the petroleum products they purchase. This is very important because people pay with their hard earned money,” DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

Spearheaded by the DOE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) – Retail Market Monitoring and Special Concerns Division in cooperation with partner offices and national agencies, the “Focused Inspection” (FI) ran from July 9 to 13.

The FI is a mechanism for the DOE to guarantee that petroleum products, such as liquid fuels and LPG being sold in the market are in accordance with guidelines.

Operating without a Certificate of Compliance is a common gas station violation.

For LPG retailers on the other hand, offenses include operating without a Standards Compliance Certificate, selling cylinders that are non-compliant with Philippine National Standards, as well as a few cases of under filling.

The DOE assured the public that it closely monitors the quality and quantity of petroleum products nationwide.