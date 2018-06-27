President’s men squabble over P70-billion 4Ps largesse

Acting Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo on Tuesday opposed a proposal aired last month by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol to divert the P70-billion Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) into a farmers’ livelihood assistance fund.

Removing the 4Ps, she said, will also harm farmers.

“If you are going to remove [4Ps]…[it] would [also] cost a lot for our 4.4 million beneficiaries,” Orogo added, stressing that 51 percent of these beneficiaries are farmers.

“They will lose a big chunk of monthly benefit, which is [the] CCT or the conditional-cash transfer,” she said.

The CCT program, also known as 4Ps, aims to provide conditional- cash grants to the so-called poorest of the poor in the Philippines.

Piñol was earlier quoted as saying that the 4Ps is a “questionable” social program as it “reduces” poor families to “a level of waiting for money from the government instead of making them productive.”

Orogo said, however, that she had given an account on how PPP funds are spent, adding beneficiaries are given grants if their children stay in school and get regular health check-ups, have their growth monitored and receive vaccines, among other conditions.

“For 4Ps beneficiaries, we are giving P300 per child [every month] who goes to school and another P500 [per month] for them to encourage them to go and have a check-up with the doctor for the health of the children and pregnant women.”

Orogo added she is yet to encounter a family who had become exclusively dependent on the 4Ps largesse.

For a household with three children, a household may receive P1,400 every month or a total of P15,000 every year for five years.

Nevertheless, Orogo said, there are ongoing talks between her and Piñol to have a more sustainable livelihood for farmers and the urban poor.

“We did not talk about the DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] opposing [his proposal]. What we are saying is that Piñol told us that we should talk so that we can strengthen and to use the big chunk of [4Ps] to help the farmers.”

Meanwhile, Orogo also backed a lawmaker’s proposal to hike the amount of unconditional cash transfer (UCT) to P500 a month.

Section 82 of Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law provides that there should be a P200 monthly assistance on the first year of the law implementation and P300 for second and third year.

“I think if the lawmakers will do that, many of our poor people will really be very happy. Now that it’s at P200 a month, the 4Ps beneficiaries are already happy or those we call senior citizens,” she said.

“Maybe they are the ones who know and see the budget so why not? That is good news for us that the lawmakers wants to hike [UCT]…,” Orogo said.

It was 1Pacman Party-list Rep. Mikee Romero who aired the hike proposal, saying he doubts the current UCT provided will be sufficient for poor families to deal with the inflationary consequence of the new tax law.