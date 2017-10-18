President Duterte holds mass oathtaking in Camarines Sur

PILI, Camarines Sur—President Duterte administered the oathtaking of new Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) member, Camarines Sur Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte, and thousands of other political leaders and supporters from various political camps in the province at the Capitol Convention Center, Pili town, here on Tuesday night.

In his speech during the event, Duterte said, “I encourage all of the Bicolano local leaders to begin discussions in federalism in your communities, even strengthen efforts against illegal drugs, together with crime and corruption.”

The President inspired and motivated the leaders present to continuously aspire for a progressive and people-centered government.

“It is my hope that you will do everything to prevent these [crime and corruption] from contaminating and taking root in your areas. It is our vision to create a system of government that will give lasting peace, progress and prosperity for all of our people, so let us now begin the process of transformation that will usher a better Philippines, for us and future generations,” Duterte told the political leaders of Camarines Sur.

Villafuerte, for his part, expressed sincere gratitude to the President for his unwavering support for the people of Camarines Sur and personally administering their oath as new members of the ruling party.

“We are given projects and programs without anything in return, that is why, Mr. President, we feel your love and concern for us. So for us [here in Camarines Sur], let us unite for a free, progressive and developing Philippines,” the provincial chief executive said.

On the other hand, Rep. Luis Raymond F. Villafuerte, father of Gov. Villafuerte Jr., signified his support for the federalism movement.

The Camarines Sur political leaders who took their oath as new members of PDP were 26 municipal mayors; 10 board members; one city mayor; 20 vice mayors; 191 municipal councilors; 700 barangay (village) chairmen; and 5,100 barangay kagawad or councilmen.

The province has 35 towns and two cities.

Aside from the President, former Senate president and father of the Local Government Code Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr. shared the importance of federalism in the country through a talk and an open forum with Camarines Sur officials.

Tuesday night’s activity was organized to shed light on the necessity, importance and benefits of Federalism in the Philippines and to give the new PDP members a better understanding and education on the movement and form of government.