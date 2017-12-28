PPP Center redirects focus to LGUs

With the Duterte administration’s pivot to the “Build, Build, Build” formula for infrastructure development, the Public-Private Partnership Center has started redirecting its focus toward PPP projects at the local government level.

“In line with the current direction of the government to disperse infrastructure development across different regions, the PPP Center is intensifying its efforts in encouraging more viable PPP projects at the local level by expanding its local government unit initiatives,” said Ferdinand A. Pecson, who sits as executive director at the PPP Center.

On September 18 the agency, together with the Asian Development Bank, launched its expanded local government unit (LGU) PPP Strategy, which is split into three categories: short term (immediate), medium term (one to two years) and long term (two to five years). “For the short term, the PPP Center shall provide focused advisory assistance to LGUs that will implement PPP, including joint-venture projects, covering identified priority sectors, such as water supply and/or septage management and sanitation, solid-waste management, vertical infrastructures—public markets, government complex, among others—and transport terminals,” Pecson said.

Capacity-building support for LGUs, he added, will also be further enhanced via customized trainings and stronger collaboration with local public or private capacity-building institutions.

“For the medium term, successful LGU PPP projects shall be replicated by developing templates of project studies and PPP contracts and cascading these to applicable LGUs through internship programs and local capacity building institutions,” he added.

And for the longer term, the agency aims to expand its support to include project-development services, such as crafting of feasibility studies and the creation of a facility similar to the existing Project Development and Monitoring Facility to support local PPPs.

“This year the PPP Center has been providing assistance to 17 LGUs and water districts, including the municipality of Baggao and the water district of Cagayan de Oro,” Pecson said.

Just recently, the government signed the design and build contract for Clark International Airport’s expansion with Megawide Construction Corp. and its Indian partner GMR Infrastructures Ltd. This is the first PPP deal that the Duterte administration has awarded, and will pursue, despite its apparent shift in bias toward projects funded through official development assistance or the national budget.

Pecson clarified that the administration never really lost its taste on deals pursued under private-sector funding, but only shifted its priority to publicly funded projects.

But with the right mind-set and interest, he said, more PPP deals can be awarded next year, just as how the Bases Conversion and Development Authority did with Clark.

“In the case of Clark, it moved very, very fast. It reached the procurement stage as fast as possible. The implementing agency is very, very aggressive and it really has the intent to pursue the project,” Pecson explained.

There are five PPP deals that may see the light of day in 2018, according to Pecson: two priority projects and three unsolicited proposals. He listed the national projects under the pipeline as the operations and maintenance of the Clark International Airport, the San Ramon New Port.

Under the initial terms, the winning bidder for the Clark airport deal will have rights to the operations and upkeep of the air hub’s existing and future terminal buildings.

The deal for the San Ramon port, on the other hand, involves the construction and operations and maintenance of a seaport that will help decongest existing Zamboanga port, and further uplift trade within the Southeast Asian region.

Pecson listed the three unsolicited proposals as: the East-West Railway, the Manila Bay Flood Control and the New Manila Airport. They are currently in the Investment Coordination Committee of the National Economic and Development Authority.

East West Rail Transit Corp. submitted early this year its proposal for the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the East-West Rail, a mostly elevated 9.4-kilometer railway line from Diliman, Quezon City to Lerma, Manila.

It is envisioned to have 11 stations and provide interconnecting facilities with neighboring rail systems.

San Miguel Corp., on the other hand, is the entity that submitted the unsolicited proposal for the P339-billion Manila Bay Flood Control deal, which involves the construction of a coastal sea barrier through the northern part of Manila Bay covering the coastal areas of Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan.

It also has an expressway component that aims to connect Bataan with Metro Manila, providing direct access to the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

The food-to-infrastructure conglomerate is also the proponent for the New Manila Airport deal. It involves the construction of a $10-billion, 1,600-hectare international gateway somewhere in the south of Metro Manila.

The airport, which would have doubled the capacity of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), would have included the construction of a low-cost carrier terminal, a train system and a dedicated tollway.

Today, there are about 15 deals under the PPP thrust being developed by various implementing agencies, together with the center.

The program “flourished” during the time of former President Benigno S. Aquino III. Its impact to the local and national economy can be clearly seen in the four completed and operational projects, with a total project cost of P31.77 billion, as follows: the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway Project, the PPP for School Infrastructure Project Phase I, the Automatic Fare Collection System Project and the Naia Expressway Phase 2 Project.

Aside from the completed projects, the 11 other ongoing awarded projects, which include the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, Mactan-Cebu International Airport New Passenger Terminal Project, PPP for School Infrastructure Phase 2 and Metro Rail Transit Line 7 are expected to provide significant contributions to the economy.