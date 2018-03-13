PPCRV backs Con-com’s proposal not to ban dynasties

Church-based election watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Tuesday lauded the “prudent” decision of the consultative committee (Con-com) reviewing the 1987 Constitution to regulate—instead of banning outright—political dynasties.

“It was a balanced and prudent decision—regulating it and not totally banning [it],” PPCRV Chairman Rene Sarmiento said. “The country should not be completely deprived of talented and patriotic Filipinos.”

On Monday the Con-com recommended the inclusion of a self-executing provision in the new Constitution banning elective officials up to second degree of consanguinity and affinity to succeed them.

Sarmiento said the provision is consistent with Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution, which, he added, “prohibits political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

The former commissioner of the Commission on Elections said the proposal of the Con-com will effectively minimize political dynasties, but still ensure competent Filipinos can still be elected.

The “regulated ban” covers parents, siblings, grandparents, children and grandchildren (whether legitimate, illegitimate, legitimated, adopted or step). Step relatives, such as step parents and step brothers and stisters, and stepchildren are also prohibited, as they are considered the same as blood relationship.

An incumbent official’s spouse, parents-in-law and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, grandparents-in-law, spouses of the politician’s siblings and their spouses are also not allowed as they are covered by the second-degree ban by affinity.

Because of the complexity of the issue, the committee also deferred voting on whether relatives of incumbent officials up to second degree of consanguinity and affinity will be allowed to simultaneously run or hold multiple positions.