PPA to remit 30-year high dividend to National Treasury

THANKS to the strong performance of ports all over the Philippines, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) will remit over P3 billion in dividends to the government for 2017, the highest contribution to the national coffers in more than three decades.

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said the agency was able to post record-breaking figures due to the reforms implemented by the administration, namely, the reduction of documentary requirements, faster turnaround time of trucks and vessels in ports and modernization of strategic ports

“The continuing review of other processes involving port operations, compliance with the Quality Management Standards and adoption of world’s best practices in port operations will definitely boost PPA’s financial standing in the next couple of years,” he added.

The port regulator is mandated to remit more or less 50 percent of its annual net income to the national government after it was granted fiscal autonomy during the term of the late President Corazon C. Aquino. It booked roughly P6 billion in profits last year.

Compared to the 2016 dividend it remitted to the government last year, the 2017 figure is higher by 54 percent from P1.956 billion due to the strong performance of Manila’s ports, composed of the Manila International Container Terminal, operated by International Container Terminal Services Inc., the Manila South Harbor, run by Asian Terminals Inc., and the North Port, managed by Manila North Harbour Port Inc. “complemented by the PPA’s 24 other Port Management Offices, which, likewise, posted favorable performances in the past year.”

“With the higher dividend, we can guarantee that the national government can easily implement its anti-poverty measures, particularly in the areas of infrastructure spending and healthcare benefits,” Santiago added.

In the last couple of years, the PPA has been a regular member of the so-called “Billionaires Club” of Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) contributing billions of pesos in dividends.