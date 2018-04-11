Power supply ‘sufficient’ throughout summer

Leaders in the power sector say there is “sufficient” supply to meet the demand for electricity during these summer months despite the scheduled shutdown of a number of power plants. But can they assure there will be no electricity shortage if demand shoots up higher than expected, or if major power plants suddenly conk out?

“Power supply this summer, based on our latest evaluation, is sufficient to meet demand,” assured Alfonso G. Cusi, secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE).

In its latest forecast, the agency said this year’s peak demand would reach 10,561 megawatts (MW) from 2017’s actual demand of 10,054 MW, pegging growth rate at 5.04 percent.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) shares the same data. Based on second-quarter reserve profile, peak demand in the Luzon grid will occur during the May 11 to 17 week increasing by around 5 percent, or by 504 MW, from 10,054 MW in 2017 to 10,561 this 2018.

The load increment for the past five years indicates the growing trend of peak power demands occurring in the month of May: 8,304 MW on May 8, 2013; 8,717 MW on May 21, 2014; 8,928 MW on May 21, 2015; 9,726 MW on May 3, 2016; and 10,054 MW on May 9, 2017.

The same data also showed that capacity during the said period is expected to reach 11,993 MW. As such, gross reserve is expected to remain at 1,432 MW.

The following week—or from May 18 to 24—power reserves are expected to go down to 1,274 MW, the lowest expected during the summer months. During this period, the capacity is recorded at 11,644 MW, while demand could hit 10,370MW, which leaves reserves at 1,274 MW.

Plant shutdown

Based on data, DOE Assistant Secretary Redentor Delola assured that “we have enough reserves” even if a number of power plants are scheduled for shutdown.

Some of the power plants in Luzon that will go offline are Pagbilao 1 (367.5 MW), from April 1 to 30, and Pagbilao 2 from June 6 to July 5.

Ilijan 1 (600 MW) will also be out on most days of April until early May. Team Energy Corp. owns and operates the Pagbilao power facility in the province of Quezon. It also owns a 20-percent stake in the 1,200-MW Ilijan gas plant in Pangasinan.

GN Power 1 (300 MW) will not be operational for a couple of weeks in June and July.

This indicates that over 1,600 MW of power-generating capacity will be shaved off in Luzon mainly due to scheduled plant shutdowns.

“This is based on what we are aware of, mainly of the plants which we are contracted,” Meralco Utility Economics Head Lawrence Fernandez said in an interview.

Meralco accounts for about 75 percent of total electricity sales in Luzon and about 55 percent nationwide. Meralco, Fernandez added, similarly forecasts peak demand in its service area to grow by around 5 percent, from last year’s 6,973 MW to 7,328 MW this year.

The NGCP said it continues its coordination with power-generating plants to ensure all maintenance shutdowns will not take place during peak periods, particularly at the height of summer when yellow alert notice is often issued.

A yellow alert means reserves are not enough to cover the largest running generating unit at the time, but does not necessarily lead to power outages. For the Luzon grid, this is usually 647 MW, or one unit of the Sual power plant.

Still, Laban Konsyumer Inc. (LKI) reminded the DOE to strictly monitor the technical conditions and maintenance of power plants.

“The DOE should not be complacent on what they call ambient heat that causes power outages in summer. Consumers are always surprised with a yellow alert,” LKI President Victor Dimaguiba said in an interview.

The agency, he also pointed out, should inform the consumers of the real reasons for any unexpected power outage. “The DOE should ensure that there are no perception in the eyes of the consumers that there exist a collusion among power plants. This happens as a seemingly regular cycle during summer. The DOE should also strictly monitor the WESM [Wholesale Electricity Spot Market] prices if collusion is happening in the spot market. We don’t get data from the regulator. Consumers deserve to be informed,” Dimaguiba added.

No worries?

Based on data presented by the DOE, NGCP and Meralco, Luzon indeed has enough reserves, even as the plants mentioned will proceed with their scheduled shutdowns. In addition, there are new power plants coming in.

“On the summer months, as projected, we will not have any problem as long as the new power plants will come in and run,” Delola said.

An additional 570 MW of new capacity will be added to the Luzon grid. This will come from Pagbilao Energy Corp.’s (PEC) 420-MW plant in Quezon and the 150-MW second unit of SMC Consolidated Power Corp.’s power plant in Limay, Bataan.

PEC is a joint venture betwen TPEC Holdings Corp. and Therma Power Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of TeaM Energy and Aboitiz Power Corp., respectively.

Aboitiz Power Corp. President and COO Antonio Moraza, in a text message, said the “official COD [commercial operation date]” of the $1-billion Pagbilao 3 occurred “last March 28.”

In addition to the 570 MW of new capacity, Delola said the government could still tap the state-owned 650-MW Malaya thermal plant, which is a must-run unit, whenever supply is in danger. “We are not worried for summer.”

However, Delola acknowledged that unscheduled shutdowns of plants occur, and the 570-MW additional capacity will not be thrown into the grid for whatever unforeseen reasons. “Our worry is if the 570 MW will not come in and simultaneously there will be forced outage incidents.”

In recent years major power plants did conk out during summer months. In some instances, power outages occurred. Authorities said these could not be avoided, considering these are unscheduled plant shutdowns.

Cusi also said “we have enough supply for this summer, but not enough to support new developments and infrastructure that we are going for.”

Industry players cited the need to build more power plants to support the administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program. The private sector heeded. The problem, however, is the delay in permitting process. As such, by the time these plants are needed, new capacity is nowhere in sight.

Energy conservation

While the DOE has pointed out that power-outage incidents are far from happening, amid enough reserves and additional capacity, the situation could be different if there are incidents of unexpected power-plant shutdown and spike in electricity demand.

If such incidents occur, a red alert notice could be issued by the NGCP. This is triggered when the power reserve left on the grid is merely regulating reserve, or equivalent to 4 percent of the current demand. Hence, power interruption may occur.

What can be done to prevent it? Conserve energy, leaders in the power sector pointed out.

“The NGCP assures its customers and stakeholders that its transmission facilities are adequate for the transmission of any and all available power to the grid. At the same time, we appeal for efficient energy use from commercial and residential consumers to prevent power shortages.

Simple practices, such as removing the plugs of appliances from outlets when not in use, keeping the air conditioners at 25°C, and shifting electricity-heavy household duties, such as using the washing machine and ironing clothes to off-peak periods, [before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.] will be beneficial to the entire grid,” the NGCP said.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the agency would be active in its information drive on energy conservation. “We must always be ready. Consumers must be wary as to how they could help prevent a spike in demand. We must be aware how to manage our consumption.”

Meralco, meanwhile, could activate its Interruptible Load Program (ILP), which is a voluntary, demand-side management program that allows customers to operate their generating sets and collectively reduce electricity drawn from the grid when power interruptions are imminent to ration the limited power supply. “Under the ERC’s [Energy Regulatory Commission] rules, the ILP may only be triggered when NGCP declares a red alert and there is impending need to drop loads,” Fernandez said.

Also, the Senate recently approved on third and final reading a measure institutionalizing a framework to advance energy efficiency and conservation practices in the country, aiming to make the national energy supply more sustainable, stable and affordable.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act of 2018 (Senate Bill 1531) lays down a solid foundation for a comprehensive energy efficiency and conservation policy that would mandate the efficient and judicious use of energy resources and promote the development and utilization of both new and alternative sources of energy-efficient technologies and systems.

“We are helping shape the consciousness of our consumers, including the government, through a change in the policy regime regulating energy consumption. The strategies detailed in this measure are all poised to provide not only savings for the government but also more money in people’s pockets,” Senate Energy Committee Chairman Sherwin T. Gatchalian said.

Once ratified, the DOE shall be the lead government agency tasked to ensure the proper implementation of this measure.

The industry leaders have spoken. Conservation is the key, the say. Still, it doesn’t hurt to prepare for the worst.