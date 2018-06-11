Post-TRAIN solutions set for deliberation this week–solon

Six months after the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means on Monday vowed to provide this week government solutions on issues hounding the implementation of the social benefits provided under the new tax law.

Committee Chairman Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino said he is set to meet with concerned government agencies on Thursday to discuss the social benefit measures to mitigate the impact of the new tax-reform law.

“Our tentative schedule is on June 14. This meeting will help government agencies to help hasten the implementation of social benefit card included in the TRAIN law,” Cua said. “This roundtable with the implementing agencies will discuss the delays and come up with a way forward,” added Cua, admitting that these mitigating measures are already still behind the schedule.

According to the lawmaker, the social benefits card envisioned in the TRAIN law will significantly help the situation of Filipinos as there are families who can barely get by and urgently need help from the government.

During the deliberations for TRAIN, the economic managers gave Congress their assurance that programs will be in place to help Filipinos cope with rising commodity prices, he said.

The lawmaker also reiterated that the committee is open to suspend the imposition of certain taxes in TRAIN law.

“In fact, our committee researchers are now studying what are the mechanisms, processes we will use and the limitation of the suspension, as well as what features of the law can be suspended,” Cua said.

However, he reminded the public that TRAIN also provides benefits to the people.

“Lowering the personal income tax is a big help to the people. Also the revenues from these taxes will enable the government to create new infrastructure projects while providing social programs for the public,” he said.

Earlier, Cua called on concerned government agencies to use the social benefits fund to help Filipino amid increasing prices of basic commodities and services.

Based on the 2018 General Appropriations Act, the lawmaker said around P25.7 billion has been budgeted for the unconditional cash transfer, while close to P900 million is set aside for fuel vouchers.

Under the TRAIN law, the government shall implement the Pantawid Pasada Program or a social assistance project for commuters and public transport, and the jeepney modernization program to help ease the impact of the oil excise tax increases on commuters and the land transport sector.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) told lawmakers that the lack of a drivers´ database has delayed the implementation of the Pantawid Pasada Program.

Besides the Pantawid Pasada, the TRAIN also provides for additional unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) to low-income earners amounting to P 2,400 for 2018 and P 3,600 for 2019 and 2020. The Department of Finance said P4.3 billion has been released in the first quarter, which forms part of the total of P 25.7 billion allocated for UCTs for 2018.

The Department of Budget and Management, meanwhile, said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Landbank have distributed the UCT top-up to around 80 percent of 10 million 4Ps beneficiaries and will complete distribution to recipients over the next few weeks.

It said the government will also accelerate UCT distribution to an additional 2.6 million households and more than 2.5 million indigent senior citizens who qualify as social pensioners.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law RA 10963 or TRAIN Law last December 19, 2017 aiming to create a simple, fair, and more efficient system that will make the rich contribute more to fund the government’s services and programs for the benefit of the poor.

The law is also expected to finance the Build Build Build program which will modernize the country’s infrastructure backbone and is expected to create 1.7 million jobs by 2022.