Poll preps at the homestretch as 305,082 file COC for May 14 BSKE—Comelec

Preparations for the upcoming elections is now nearing its final phase as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) starts next week the purging of the list of candidates for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) with the end of filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) on Friday.

Spokesman James Jimenez also said the Comelec has no plans to extend the COC filing period.

“We will have no extension. As we said, the last day of filing of COCs will be on April 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Jimenez said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum.

Based from latest available data from the Comelec, a total of 305,082 would-be candidates have already filed their COCs nationwide for the May 14 BSKE as of April 17.

Of this figure, 225,617 COCs were filed for the barangay elections, while the remaining 79,465 were for the SK polls.

Final list

Jimenez said they expect these numbers would continue to surge during the two remaining days for the filing of COCs.

After the filing period, he said, the COCs will be brought to the Comelec main office in Intramuros, Manila, for evaluation.

“This would have to be completed within two weeks so we could come out with the official list of candidates, which will serve as the basis on who will run,” Jimenez said.

“We will assess if they have missing requirements or they have committed any errors in their COCs,” he added.

Enough manpower

The poll official said they were also finally able to get the commitment from enough public-school teachers, who will serve as members of the Board of Electoral Tellers (BET) during the BSKE.

The Comelec will assign three BET members for each of the 177,565 polling precincts nationwide.

“If I am not mistaken, we have already completed the complement of teachers, but it is a different matter to see if all them will show up during the elections,” Jimenez said.

He, however, noted they already have standby personnel for such a scenario.

As for the compensation of the volunteer teachers, Jimenez said they will soon finalize its amount.

“We will come out with the announcement regarding compensation next week once we finalize our MOA [memorandum of agreement] with the DepEd [Department of Education],” Jimenez said.

“The compensation will be based on the days of service that they will render,” he added.

Additional pay

Former Comelec Commissioner Gregorio Lardizabal urged the poll body to provide additional compensation to teachers, who will serve in the BSKE since it will held manually.

“Compared to the automated elections where the teachers just process the voters, in the manual elections, they will not only process the voting but also do the counting of the votes,” Lardizabal said.

“I think their per diem pay should be higher because there is more work,” he added.

Soce reminder

Jimenez also reminded all the BSKE candidates to submit their statements of election contributions and expenditures (Soce) on June 13, 2018, or risk facing perpetual disqualification.

“Win or lose, all candidates must file their SOCE,” Jimenez said.

He said candidates who fail to file their SOCE to the Commission for two subsequent instances will lead to their perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Last Friday, Comelec’s Campaign Finance Office published in its website the names of 105 candidates who were sanctioned with perpetual disqualification, for non-compliance with the SOCE requirement.