Police arrest septuagenarian in CamSur judge’s killing

ACTING Chief Justice Antonio Carpio on Wednesday condemned the killing of San Jose-Lagonoy Camarines Sur Metropolitan Circuit Trial Court Judge Ricky Begino, even as he urged police authorities to expeditiously bring justice to the victim and to his family.

This developed as the Philippine National Police has reportedly arrested the suspect in Begino’s killing identified as 72-year-old Wilberto Armea.

Reports said Armea, who resides in the same barangay, surrendered to authorities during follow- up operations, which led to his house in Barangay Santa Maria in Camarines Sur’s Presentacion town at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday

Police are looking into land dispute angle as Armea’s motive in killing Begino.

Begino was reportedly shot in the nape by Armea while the former was on his way home.

“[We] condemn in the strongest terms the killing of the Honorable Presiding Judge Ricky Begino of the Metropolitan Circuit Trial Court of San Jose-Lagonoy, Camarines Sur,” Carpio said.

Carpio also expressed condolences to the judge’s bereaved family and also called on “the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps with all deliberate speed to do justice” for the victim by conducting a thorough investigation of the case.