Pocari, Air Force join forces in 2018 PVL

POCARI Sweat and Philippine Air Force join forces for the second season of Premier Volleyball League (PVL), which fires off in April next year.

The former rivals for the past two years in the league organized by Sports Vision, will be now one team, according to Pocari Sweat Team Manager Atty. Ken Mirasol.

“We decided to forge a partnership with Air Force for the upcoming season,” said Mirasol, who will take an executive role in the team’s day-to-day operations.

Both parties have yet to bare deeper details about their tie-up but beginning in the season-opening Reinforced Conference, Lady Warriors star Myla Pablo, Jeanette Panaga and Elaine Kasilag will join forces with Lady Jet Spikers Iari Yongco, Wendy Semana, Joy Cases, Jocemer Tapic and Dell Palomata.

Air Force Head Coach Jasper Jimenez will call the shots, while Pocari Sweat Head Coach Rico de Guzman will take over from Mirasol as team manager.

The Lady Warriors-Lady Jet Spikers rivalry began in the final season of the Shakey’s V-League Open Conference Finals with Pocari Sweat winning the title.

In the PVL era, they met again in the Open Conference semifinals with Pocari again prevailing and advancing to the Finals only to be swept by Bali Pure in two games.