PNP readies ‘Tokhang’ against barangay execs linked to illegal drugs

THE release by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of a controversial list tagging 207 barangay chairmen and councilmen or kagawad around the country as either drug users or directly involved in the illegal-drugs trade has given the Philippine National Police (PNP) an additional job.

PNP chief Director General Oscar D. Albayalde said the village officials would be subjected to “Oplan Tokhang” and “Project Double Barrel” just like the rest of ordinary citizens who have been subjected to the still-controversial anti-illegal-drugs campaign of the police.

“We did that to all, so what makes them so special even if they are elected officials? If we did that to [the rest of] our countrymen, then we can also do that to them,” Albayalde said.

“As I have said, we did this [Tokhang and Double Barrel] for all and there is nothing special, there [are] no sacred cows here,” he added.

The PNP chief, however, said the police would only enter into the picture once its help is sought by the PDEA, or even the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which is headed by retired Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo M. Año.

Año and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairman Catalino S. Cuy have joined PDEA Director Aaron Aquino earlier in releasing the list containing the names of the village officials, most of them from the Bicol region.

The list, supposedly categorizing the barangay officials as either users of illegal drugs or coddlers and protectors of drug syndicates, or even directly involved in the illegal-drugs trade, drew criticisms because some of the officials it named belied the allegations, while some are no longer in office or are already dead.

The public disclosure of the names of the barangay officials was made, notwitstanding the caution aired by the Commission on Human Rights that it will violate their rights on the presumption of innocence and to due process.

It also exposes them to risks like those suspected drug users who died out of the government’s anti-illegal-drugs drive.

But Aquino dismissed the warnings, saying during a news briefing that the release of the narco list was never meant to expose the officials to extrajudicial killings—the term, he said, being used by the critics of the administration’s anti-drugs campaign.

“There is no truth that this will serve as a hit list,” he said, adding, “the disclosure of valuable and valid information is needed to curtail and minimize corruption among officials of the government, to promote the highest standard of honesty in public service and to elevate morality in public administration.”

“In several decisions on cases, the Supreme Court affirmed that the right to privacy is not absolute when there is compelling reason to prioritize the interest of the state,” Aquino said.

Both Aquino and Año even exhorted the village officials to seek police protection or assistance if they feel they are being threatened as a result of the disclosure.

The officials admitted that the release of the names of the barangay officials was part of the efforts by the government to discourage voters from electing or reelecting the officials, or stop them from holding public office.

It was even clearer as Aquino promised that the PDEA will file charges against the barangay officials within the next two weeks, a process that the agency could have taken first before publicly unveiling the list and its contents.

The PDEA director general said he released the narco-list under direct orders of President Duterte.

Albayalde said the next step now for the government is to “get” evidence against the officials, and if it is strong, then it should be filing a case.

He added that for those who have been identified as drug users, they will be subjected to the Tokhang, meaning they would be visited by the police and asked to stop from their habit or voluntarily surrender.

“That’s one course that may be taken since they are on the watch list,” the PNP chief said. “If they are drug users, then they can be rehabilitated…subjects of Tokhang.”

Albayalde said that for those identified as involved in the dugs trade, the police will conduct a case buildup azgainst them, and if evidence so warrants, then the PNP will apply for search warrant and conduct “active police operations” against them.

The same goes with those identified as coddlers and protectors of drug operations.

“We gather evidence. If it is really positive, then we can always apply for a search warrant against them,” he said.

“We can support the DILG and PDEA to produce evidence that would warrant the filing of administrative cases against them,” Albayalde said.

Still, the PNP chief is hoping the “knock and plead (Tokhang)” will still work with the barangay officials.