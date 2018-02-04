PNP launches ‘more responsible’ version of ‘Operation Tokhang’

Days after relaunching its “Oplan Tokhang,” the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that it has yet to receive any report of abuse or violation by any of its men on the ground, prompting Director General Ronald de la Rosa to initially declare that, finally, the organization may have come up with the correct formula that hopefully would become its template in its sustained anti-illegal-drugs operation.

“It will go on so that it would be thoroughly fine-tuned, and they all know what to do,” said de la Rosa of the anti-illegal-drugs drive and of the police personnel he dubbed as tokhangers, who were deployed to the forefront of the operations.

For the chief of the PNP, there should be no reason the much-vaunted and previously controversial and bloody police campaign should not succeed this time. After all, it has gone through the almost two years of a “trial and error” period.

The campaign was also like a chameleon until it found its apt and correct color. The anti-illegal-drugs drive of the PNP was first known as Oplan Tokhang (knock and plead) until it was shelved, forced by the kidnapping and killing of Korean Jee Ick Joo. After a brief hiatus, it returned as “Oplan Tokhang Reloaded,” until it was scrapped because it was mired with questionable operations.

On the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the PNP on Monday, the anti-drugs campaign returned as a plain and simple “Oplan Tokhang,” thus, finding its right pace and correct tempo.

Command responsibility

In putting the “once bloody campaign” back on the streets, de la Rosa has ensured that its previous “errors” will not come back to haunt the operation again by giving emphasis to responsibility—one that is totally and equally shared by policemen on the ground and their sitting commanders.

For the police superiors, it is command responsibility, something that had been amiss in the first two implementations of Tokhang, which contributed to their perceived failures.

The command responsibility was strictly spelled out in the “supplemental operational guidelines” covering Tokhang that was issued by the PNP chief, which also included other salient points for the conduct of the operations.

The guidelines mandated that any policeman involved in the anti-drugs operation would be relieved for any violation along with his supervisor.

The relief of any operating personnel and his supervisor would automatically result in the relief from the post of the precinct commander.

On the other hand, the chief of police will be relieved if two of his precinct commanders violate the proper conduct of the anti-drugs drive.

The relief of two chiefs of police would also result in the relief of the provincial police director, and the relief of two provincial directors or city directors would also result in the sacking of the regional police director.

Eduardo M. Año, the officer in charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), said the new order of de la Rosa gives premium to and observes the “highest order” of the principle of command responsibility.

DILG supervision

Año said command responsibility forces every unit commander to strictly and closely monitor the activities of his men in every operation.

The guidelines for Tokhang also prohibited policemen from conducting operations or visits to drug suspects at night. Instead, the activity should be carried out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

De la Rosa barred policemen from conducting night operations, as he noted that these have resulted in the slew of bodies during the previous implementations of the anti-illegal-drugs campaign.

No weekend work

The PNP said another reason it had set up limitations in the period for which to carry out the operation was the respect for privacy, even for the drug suspects themselves.

The limitations form part of the PNP’s adherence to human rights.

For transparency, de la Rosa ordered policemen, who should be in proper uniform, to wear body cameras to document their operations.

The Tokhang team is also required to be accompanied by a member of the barangay, municipality or city anti-drug abuse council, a representative from the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office or any human-rights advocate, and at least one from the religious sector and the media.

No more shenanigans

De la Rosa believed that the relaunched Tokhang has a greater chance to succeed, considering that the government has already doubled the salaries of policemen, especially those in the lower ranks, thus, dissuading them from committing any shenanigan.

A candid de la Rosa had previously admitted that some policemen involved in previous anti-drugs operations have committed cases of extortion.

He said policemen visited drug suspects supposedly for the Tokhang, only to ask money from their quarries.

De la Rosa added that other than the increased pay, only policemen who have been ingrained with the guidelines were allowed to carry out the Tokhang.