PLDT, Globe sponsor major ICT awards

PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. will be handing out the major recognition to two business-process outsourcing (BPO) firms at the 12th International Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Awards

The Ayala-led Globe would announce the Best Employer of the Year, while PLDT would give out the Best Company Award.

“As a past recipient, we can say this award is like a quality certification for us,” Globe Business Senior Vice President Peter Maquera said in a news briefing on Tuesday.

Ayala Corp. maintains an interest in the BPO sector through its holdings company LiveIt Solutions Inc. Affinity Express, a three-time ICT International Award-recipient for Employer of the Year, is among the BPO companies in which LiveIt Global Solutions has a stake in.

The ICT Awards 2018 will hand out 15 awards, with the two to be given by PLDT and Globe the most sought-after recognition. Other Category awards include the Best First-Time Nominee-Company of the Year and the Best Company of the Year Outside NCR (National Capital Region).

The ICT Awards represents wholly private sector’s recognition for outstanding players in the multibillion-dollar industry.

“The International ICT Awards is on its 12th year. When it started the IT-BPM [information technology and business-process management] industry was very much an infant industry, and the motivation back then with IBPAP [Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines] was to give publicity to the industry,” Canadian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (CanCham) President Julian Payne said during the media launch of the event. “Now the industry doesn’t need it and the role of the awards is to recognize the best of the best in a mature industry.”

Payne added this initiative is a purely private-sector endeavor as reflected in the enlisting of Globe and PLDT as title sponsors. The IBPAP, along with the two telephone companies, have been CanCham’s major partners since the beginning of the awards.

“This is a call for collaboration among [our members] and to strive for excellence and innovation to address a number of issues like the impact of technology,” IBPAP President Rey Untal said at the news briefing.

The 12th International ICT Awards will culminate in a Gala Night to be held on March 22, 2018.