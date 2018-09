Planes bound for HK, other parts of China marooned at Naia

SCORES of local and international carriers were marooned at the Ninoy Aquino International airport unable to fly to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Xiamen and other parts of China due to the extent of Typhoon Ompong’s (international name, Mangkhut) cloud cover, rendering those airports with low visibility.

The typhoon is now barrelling across the eastern Philippine Sea in the general direction of Isabela-Cagayan area.

In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Autghority (MIAA) said that cancelled flights are:

Xiamen Air flights MF819/MF820 (Xiamen-Manila-Xiamen) and MF8667 (Xiamen-Manila).

Philippine Airlines PR346/PR347 (Manila-Pudong-Manila), PR312 (Manila-Hong Kong).

Meanwhile, PAL flights that were re-timed to arrive in the afternoon of September 15 (Saturday):

PR685 (Doha-Manila)

PR655 (Riyadh-Manila)

PR659 (Dubai-Manila)

PR683 (Dammam-Manila)

In another development, Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Cebgo also cancelled its flights:

5J504/5J505 (Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila)

5J 192/193 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila

DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila

September 15, 2018 (Saturday)

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila

5J 553/580 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 569/570 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 453/454 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 455/456 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 487/488 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 475/476 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 489/490 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 651/652 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 653/654 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 789/790 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

5J 381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 389/390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 961/962 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 995/996 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 625/626 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 647/648 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 150/149 Clark-Hong Kong-Clark

5J 537/538 Clark-Singapore-Clark

September 16, 2018 (Sunday)

5J 150/149 Clark-Hong Kong-Clark

5J 120/121 Clark-Hong Kong-Clark

5J 272/273 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 112/113 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 114/115 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 240/241 Cebu-Hong Kong-Cebu

5J 362/363 Manila-Macau-Manila

5J 370 Clark-Macau

5J 242 Iloilo-Hong Kong

September 17, 2018 (Monday)

5J 243 Hong Kong-Iloilo

5J 371 Macau-Clark

Earlier, the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) announced that airport operations will be closed if Typhoon Ompong would affect the country’s main gateway.