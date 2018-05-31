‘Plan B’ for infrastructure push not needed, Duterte’s economic managers say

The Duterte administration is bent on implementing and completing public infrastructure projects despite “hiccups” that may occur in the medium term, according to the President’s economic team.

During Wednesday night’s CNN Business Forum in Taguig City, Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said changes in the country’s economic condition, or even implementation challenges, will not hinder the administration from pushing through with its projects.

This was his response to concerns raised by former Finance Secretary Margarito B. Teves on the matter of creating a “Plan B” for the implementation of public infrastructure projects.

“This is my third stint in the government, I know how we make some adjustments in the middle of the game and do you know what the result is? Half-finished projects. We won’t do that. We’ll go full steam ahead and construct all the projects that we have chosen,” Diokno said.

Teves, who is now part of the private sector, asked how the businesses can take on and participate in more projects in the government’s infrastructure program, dubbed as “Build, Build, Build” (BBB).

He said the government should consider allowing private firms to take on public infrastructure projects, including those that have already been approved.

Teves added that, during implementation, projects could encounter situations such as higher inflation or delays, which could imperil projects.

“[Is there] a Plan B approach where the private sector will be ready and available to assist the government even in those approved projects and where the government says ‘I am committed to it now, but willing to make adjustments provided private sector will meet these conditions,’ which will be win-win for all of us,” he said.

Among the possible challenges to the BBB are right-of-way acquisition issues. It is common for Rowa problems to delay projects because this involves not only the purchase of land but also the relocation of affected families.

However, Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar said the government has the power of eminent domain, which is enshrined in the Constitution, and there is a mechanism in place that allows the government to exercise this power.

Villar assured that the President’s economic team is on top of the situation and the “high level” of coordination between infrastructure-intensive agencies help in facilitating these undertakings.

“You can see this reflected in the speed in which I think a lot of our projects are being done now. At least for the ones we are opening, we’ve acquired about 90 percent of the right-of-way and this was done in a very short period of time,” Villar said.

Based on data obtained by the BusinessMirror, the national government will spend P8.09 billion for Rowa and P2.25 billion for resettlement between 2018 and 2021.

Earlier, the Department of Public Works and Highways has created a team to focus on Rowa concerns to ensure that projects are not delayed.