PJ Lhuillier Group wins big in 2017 International Business Awards, Golden Bridge Awards

The PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies brought home a Grand Stevie Trophy during the 2017 International Business Awards held in Barcelona, Spain recently. The organization is behind the country’s largest micro-financial institution, Cebuana Lhuillier.

The company received the Grand Stevie Award for placing 8th over-all after bagging 18 awards, including five gold, four silver, eight bronze, and a People’s Choice trophy.

PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier won Gold Stevie awards for Executive of the Year for Insurance and Executive of the Year for Diversified Services. He also won Bronze Stevie awards for Executive of the Year for Conglomerates, Executive of the Year for Financial Services, Maverick of the Year, and Innovator of the Year.

“Winning these prestigious global awards brings us much pride and honor as we have always reveled in the quality of our products and the programs we implement. These awards will continue to motivate us to further introduce innovative products and services towards achieving our ultimate goal of financial inclusion for the country,” Lhuillier said.

PJ Lhuillier also brought home Gold Stevie awards for Company of the Year for Diversified Services and Most Innovative Company of the Year and Bronze Stevie awards for Company of the Year for Financial Services and Company of the Year for Insurance.

The company’s Disaster Resilience advocacy program was also awarded with Silver Stevie awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and PR Campaign of the Year for Consumer Services.

The Cebuana Lhuillier Legacy Book won a Gold Stevie for Company History Publication while the Cebuana Lhuillier Ninong Ceb Facebook Group for employees and the Cebuana Lhuillier Financial Inclusion campaign won Silver Stevie awards for Best Facebook Group and PR Campaign of the Year for Public Service, respectively.

The Cebuana Lhuillier Website and Cebuana Lhuillier Isang Bangka campaign also won Bronze Stevie awards for Website Awards Financial Services and PR Campaign/Program of the Year for Internal Communications, respectively.

PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies also bagged 8 trophies in the 2017 Golden Bridge Awards, including a Grand Trophy for placing 4th overall in the competition. Representing the only Asian country among the winners, the company won two gold trophies for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Milestone of the Year, and five bronze trophies for Executive of the Year, Company of the Year, Business Expansion of the Year, Company Growth of the Year, and Best Apps.

In 2017, the PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies won a total of 59 awards from various international and local award-giving bodies, including eight Anvil Awards, two Philippine Quill Awards and four CEO World Awards, among others.

The International Business Awards is the world’s premier business awards created to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Golden Bridge Awards, on the other hand, is an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring Best Companies of all types and sizes from all over the world.