Piston calls off strike

The planned two-day transport strike by labor group Pinagkaisahang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) has been cancelled, following the appeal of a senator for a dialog and a proper hearing for their concerns on the government’s jeepney-modernization program.

Piston President George San Mateo said his group has decided to call off the strike set on Monday and Tuesday after Senate Committee on Public Services Chairman Sen. Grace Poe sought a proper venue to hear the group’s side on the phase-out of the iconic jeepney.

Tentatively, the hearing for the said issue will be on Thursday.

“We will give way to the appeal of Sen. Grace Poe for a hearing on December 7, which we will join. For Monday we will hold a big protest transport caravan to Mendiola to charge President Duterte on his threat to remove the jeepney starting January 1,” San Mateo said.

During the dialog, he said his group will bring to light the “bogus and capitalistic” modernization program of the Duterte administration.

“We will discuss this and the need for the Senate to call for the junking of the current program, and for the crafting of a new alternative modernization program that is nationalized, inclusive, democratic, pro-people and efficient mass transport system,” San Mateo added.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Spokesman Aileen Lizada welcomed this development, but said her group will not rely on news statements. Instead, her camp will continue on monitoring the roads should there be a surprise transport strike.

“We have directed the head of enforcement to observe all the terminals of Piston, as well as the routes involved, then we will decide before noontime on Monday if we will proceed with the monitoring for the whole day,” she said.

Lizada added that the regulator has also disseminated the directive to regional offices.

“This directive has been, likewise, given to all regional offices— for them to check the respective routes and terminals of Piston and their allied groups,” she said. “We cannot afford surprises.”

Earlier, the transportation department threatened the transport group’s members with the revocation of their franchises should they push through with the strike.

Just two months ago, Piston and other transport groups staged a nationwide strike that resulted in the cancellation of classes and suspension of government work in different parts of the country.

During the strike, the groups called on the government to junk its Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, claiming that the said scheme will “displace and dispossess” a huge chunk of the 209,124 jeepney drivers nationwide.

Under the said program, jeepneys 15 years and older will be phased out due to their environmental and safety hazards.

The policy, which has been floated since the time of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, intends to provide the riding public safer and more secure transportation by 2020.

Often described as a progressive transportation agenda, the modernization of public-utility vehicles in the Philippines is a six-year program that has multiple facets and, when completed, will help Filipinos enjoy a better public transportation experience. At least, that is the expectation.

Under the proposed program, the LTFRB is tasked to undertake reforms in regulation through the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines. The program also mandates the regulator to implement new jeepney-vehicle standards, rationalize routes and assist in a proposed scrapping program, among others.

Other government agencies will be involved in the agenda’s implementation. The Department of Trade and Industry will help extend the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy Program, which provides vehicle manufacturers with incentives.

The Department of Finance, on the other hand, will help the land transportation regulator to implement a financing program for the proposed refleeting of public-utility jeepneys.