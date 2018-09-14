Pistachio crusted salmon with garlic almond cream sauce

Nuts are really good to eat when you’re hungry or when you need something to snack on. When I’m cranking up recipes or thinking about how to tackle a problem, I need to keep my mouth occupied. I try not to chew gum, so I like to snack, and nuts are my go-to snacks. Nuts are also high in protein, and if you get the unsalted or unsweetened nuts, it gives you a quick energy boost. When I go fishing, I like making my own trail mix. Just mix some unsalted nuts, cut up pieces of beef jerky and hard shell chocolate candy that melts in your mouth not in your hands. Put them in baggies and that should keep your hunger in check before lunch, especially when you have one hand on the fishing pole. The beauty of nuts is that don’t just snack on it, but you can cook a myriad of dishes using it. So I’m going to give you a recipe that pays homage to the humble nut. We’re going to use it as a crust, and were also going to use it as a sauce. So let’s get cooking. I’d love to know how you enjoyed this recipe so hit me up on Facebook (Chef Bruce Lim) and Instagram (@chef_bruce_lim).
Ingredients:
Fish
600 g salmon fillet (150g/pc)
200 g toasted pistachio nuts, crushed
10 g rub (dusting)
100 g olive oil
Rub
50 g paprika
15 g garlic powder
15 g onion powder
10 g white pepper
5 g black pepper
3 g nutmeg
20 g salt
Sauce
100 g garlic, peeled
300 g almond (skinless)
200 g milk
200 g culinary cream
2 g nutmeg
salt and pepper to taste
300 ml water
Build
1 cup quinoa
30 g asparagus, blanched
30 g broccoli, blanched
1 pc crusted salmon
40 g sauce
procedure:
Rub
- Mix all ingredients together, store in an airtight container. Set aside until use.
Crusted Fish
- Dust fish fillets with rub. Let it sit for two minutes.
- Dip the fish (flesh side down) on to the pistachio nuts and press lightly. Gently shake off the excess nuts.
- Warm the pan to medium high heat, and place the fish nut side down.
- Cook for three minutes, make sure the pan does not get too hot to avoid burning the nuts.
- Flip the fish (skin side down) and place it inside a preheated oven set at 180˚C for eight minutes or until core temperature reaches 63˚C. Set aside in a warm area until ready to serve.
Sauce
- Boil garlic in water for 15 minutes. Strain.
- Add garlic to a medium pot and add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, once boiling turn down to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the liquid reduces to 1/4.
- Blend the mixture in a blender until smooth.
- Pour back into the pot and season before use.
- Place the quinoa, crusted salmon and vegetables on a plate. Top with the sauce or on the side and serve.