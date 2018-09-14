Pistachio crusted salmon with garlic almond cream sauce

Nuts are really good to eat when you’re hungry or when you need something to snack on. When I’m cranking up recipes or thinking about how to tackle a problem, I need to keep my mouth occupied. I try not to chew gum, so I like to snack, and nuts are my go-to snacks. Nuts are also high in protein, and if you get the unsalted or unsweetened nuts, it gives you a quick energy boost. When I go fishing, I like making my own trail mix. Just mix some unsalted nuts, cut up pieces of beef jerky and hard shell chocolate candy that melts in your mouth not in your hands. Put them in baggies and that should keep your hunger in check before lunch, especially when you have one hand on the fishing pole. The beauty of nuts is that don’t just snack on it, but you can cook a myriad of dishes using it. So I’m going to give you a recipe that pays homage to the humble nut. We’re going to use it as a crust, and were also going to use it as a sauce. So let’s get cooking. I’d love to know how you enjoyed this recipe so hit me up on Facebook (Chef Bruce Lim) and Instagram (@chef_bruce_lim).

Ingredients:

Fish

600 g salmon fillet (150g/pc)

200 g toasted pistachio nuts, crushed

10 g rub (dusting)

100 g olive oil

Rub

50 g paprika

15 g garlic powder

15 g onion powder

10 g white pepper

5 g black pepper

3 g nutmeg

20 g salt

Sauce

100 g garlic, peeled

300 g almond (skinless)

200 g milk

200 g culinary cream

2 g nutmeg

salt and pepper to taste

300 ml water

Build

1 cup quinoa

30 g asparagus, blanched

30 g broccoli, blanched

1 pc crusted salmon

40 g sauce

procedure:

Rub

Mix all ingredients together, store in an airtight container. Set aside until use.

Crusted Fish

Dust fish fillets with rub. Let it sit for two minutes. Dip the fish (flesh side down) on to the pistachio nuts and press lightly. Gently shake off the excess nuts. Warm the pan to medium high heat, and place the fish nut side down. Cook for three minutes, make sure the pan does not get too hot to avoid burning the nuts. Flip the fish (skin side down) and place it inside a preheated oven set at 180˚C for eight minutes or until core temperature reaches 63˚C. Set aside in a warm area until ready to serve.

Sauce