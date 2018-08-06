Pinoy students win medals in 2 tough China math tilts

FILIPINO students continued their success abroad by winning five medals in two tough math competitions in China.

The young math wizards earned 3 gold and 2 bronze medals at the recent 14th China Northern Mathematical Olympiad (CNMO) in Taizhou City, Zhejiang province and 15th China Southeast Mathematical Olympiad (CSMO) held in Jinjiang City in Fujian province.

At the CNMO, all three contestants from the Philippines bagged gold medals, according to the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG).

They are Grade 9 students Immanuel Josiah Balete of St. Stephen’s High School and Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College), and Grade 10 student Charles Justin Shi of Philippine Cultural College-Annex Campus. They were accompanied by team leader Hazel Joy Shi.

In the contest, participated in more than 300 students mostly from China’s northeastern region, the participants had to solve two sets of exams with four problems each and were given three hours to solve each set.

At the CSMO, the Philippines earned two bronze medals courtesy of Grade 9 student Vincent Dela Cruz of Valenzuela City School of Math and Science and Grade 10 student William King of Bethany Christian School in Cebu.

Other members of the team were Jonathan Conrad Yu of Philippine Christian Gospel School, Genrish Ng of Saint Jude Catholic School and James Matthew Young of Iloilo National High School.

Participating countries and regions in the CSMO were China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

“Our young Filipino students continue to make their mark in international math contests,” said MTG president Dr. Isidro Aguilar.

Recently, the Philippines topped the 14th International Mathematics Contest (IMC) in Singapore with 196 medals consisting of 27 gold, 53 silver and 116 bronze medals.